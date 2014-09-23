NFL Power Rankings For Week 4

Week 3 didn't disappoint as comebacks, upsets, and the clash of Titans in the northwest entertained NFL fans all weekend.
The Denver Broncos mounted a comeback against the Seattle Seahawks in the closing minutes of the game, highlighted by a 80 yard touchdown drive and two point conversion with no timeouts and only :58 seconds remaining to tie the game at 20. The Seahawks won the toss and then the game as Russell Wilson gobbled up yardage with his arm and his legs, wearing out the Broncos defense in the process to clinch a 26-20 win.
The new #1 team, the Cincinnati Bengals, took care of business at home against the Tennessee Titans with a dominating 33-7 win to stay perfect on the season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers rose 11 spots in the rankings after showing life on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers ran over the Panthers and their usually stout defense with more than 200 yards on the ground in a 37-19 win.
The 49ers on the other hand fell 11 spots after another rough week in which they fell 23-14 to the Arizona Cardinals on the road. Beset by injuries and suspensions on the defensive side of the ball and Colin Kaepernick's inconsistent play, the 49ers are struggling to find their footing this season.
|Rank
|Prev.
|Team
|Record
|Remarks
|1
|2
|Bengals
|3-0
|The Bengals have it going on both sides of the ball and Andy Dalton has yet to be sacked this year. The Bengals lead the league in turnover margin with +6 and are giving up just 11 points per game. Next Up: Bye
|2
|3
|Seahawks
|2-1
|The Seahawks rebounded from their loss to the Chargers to battle the Broncos to an overtime win. Their defense kept Peyton Manning contained much of the game. Next Up: Bye
|3
|1
|Broncos
|2-1
|The Broncos defense has carried the Broncos this year. They kept the game against the Seahawks within reach before Peyton Manning engineered two 4th quarter TD drives that tied the game before losing it in OT without touching the ball. Next Up: Bye
|4
|4
|Eagles
|3-0
|Once again the Eagles were down by two touchdowns before pulling off their third comeback win in a row, an NFL record to start a season. The offense doesn't come alive until the second half where they are averaging 27 points a game. Next Up: @ 49ers
|5
|6
|Cardinals
|3-0
|With Drew Stanton at quarterback, the Cardinals haven't missed a beat as they knocked off the visiting 49ers to stay perfect. With a bye week this Sunday, the Cardinals are hopeful they will head into Denver with Carson Palmer back at quarterback in their showdown against the Broncos. Next Up: Bye
|6
|8
|Chargers
|2-1
|The Chargers, coming off a big win over the Seahawks at home, rolled into Buffalo and passed their way to victory. Injuries have hampered their running game, averaging just 2.3 yards a rush. The Chargers need their running game to pick up if they are going to contend in the AFC this season. Next Up: vs Jaguars
|7
|10
|Bears
|2-1
|The Bears defense started their night with a pick-6 as the Bears picked up a decent road win over the Jets on Monday Night Football. Next Up: vs Packers
|8
|14
|Falcons
|2-1
|The Falcons jumped out to a 56-0 lead over the Buccaneers before two junk touchdowns late in the game kept it from being a shutout. Julio Jones shined with 120 yards receiving. Next Up: @ Vikings
|9
|9
|Patriots
|2-1
|The Patriots offense looks terrible so far this season. The Patriots defense has been forcing turnovers (8) this season but Tom Brady and the offense haven't been able to do anything with the extra opportunities. The AFC East looks to be wide open this year. Next Up: @ Chiefs
|10
|5
|Panthers
|2-1
|The Panthers were beat up and run over by the Steelers in an embarrassing 37-19 home loss. The Panthers defense will be facing Steve Smith and the Ravens in Baltimore. Next Up: @ Ravens
|11
|12
|Ravens
|2-1
|The Ravens eeked out a two point win over the Browns. The Ravens appear to be going with a two man rotation of Lorenzo Taliaferro and Justin Forsett to replace Ray Rice. Both averaged over five yards a carry against the Browns. Next Up: vs Panthers
|12
|23
|Steelers
|2-1
|The Steelers featured a two-headed rushing attack as LeGarrette Blount and Le'Veon Bell both went over the century mark against a Panthers defense that had been one of the best in the league. Next Up: vs Buccaneers
|13
|21
|Lions
|2-1
|The Lions took care of business against a Packers team that has dominated them over the last several years. If the Lions can get consistency from their offense, they will challenge the Bears for the NFC North crown. Next Up: @ Jets
|14
|20
|Saints
|1-2
|The Saints offense appears to be running on all cylinders now. If they can get the defense figured out, the Saints will be the power most picked them to be at the beginning of the season. Next Up: @ Cowboys
|15
|19
|Colts
|1-2
|Andrew Luck broke out against the jags with 370 yards passing and four touchdowns. The Colts picked up their first win and should have their record back to even with the Titans coming to town. Next Up: vs Titans
|16
|17
|Cowboys
|2-1
|The Cowboys were down 21-0 before they were able to pull a comeback out of their hats against the Rams. With the Saints coming to town in Week 4, the Cowboys have a chance to prove they are not a .500 team once again this year. Next Up: - Saints
|17
|11
|Bills
|2-1
|EJ Manuel must improve or the Bills will once gain find themselves home for the playoffs. Next Up: @ Texans
|18
|7
|49ers
|1-2
|With key players missing on defense and Colin Kaepernick turning the ball over, the 49ers are headed in the wrong direction. Losing means there is nothing to soothe the irritation caused by Jim Harbaugh's personality. With the Michigan job hanging over San Francisco like a thick blanket of fog, Harbaugh may be looking for an exit if the losing continues. Next Up: vs Eagles
|19
|13
|Packers
|1-2
|Aaron Rodgers says just to R-E-L-A-X. If the running game can't get going and Rodgers accuracy doesn't improve, relaxing will be the last thing anyone in Wisconsin will be doing. Next Up: @ Bears
|20
|16
|Texans
|2-1
|Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions and without Arian Foster at running back, the Texans offense is sputtering. Without a running game to give Fitzpatrick a hand, the passing game becomes a bigger part of the offense, which spells bad news for the Texans. Next Up: vs Bills
|21
|18
|Jets
|1-2
|Costly interceptions by Geno Smith killed the Jets against the Bears on Monday Night Football. Rex Ryan's job is on the line which makes you wonder how much longer will Smith be the quarterback before Michael Vick is given a chance. Next Up: vs Lions
|22
|22
|Browns
|1-2
|The Browns are just a play or two from being 3-0 this season. They have played the Steelers, Saints, and Ravens tough with all three games ending in three points or less. Next Up: Bye
|23
|28
|Chiefs
|1-2
|The Chiefs picked up an important win on the road in Miami. Their offense is still dinking and dunking with the short passing game. Andy Reid is going to have to let Alex Smith go deep at some point if they are going to improve. Next Up: vs Patriots
|24
|26
|Redskins
|1-2
|It was a championship fight in Philly last Sunday as the punches started flying between the teams. Despite the loss, the Redskins are playing better than anyone thought and the offense is running just fine with Kirk Cousins behind center. Next Up: vs Giants
|25
|15
|Dolphins
|1-2
|Ryan Tannehill has nobody in the Dolphins organization publicly showing support and the defense is getting blasted as well. The Dolphins had everyone excited following their defeat of the Patriots in Week 1. Since then, Knowshon Moreno has gone down and the offense hasn't shown any life. Next Up: @ Raiders in London.
|26
|24
|Titans
|1-2
|The Titans have been beaten up in all three phases of the game the last two weeks. After a promising performance against the Chiefs on the road, the Titans look lost. Next Up: @ Colts
|27
|25
|Vikings
|1-2
|No more Adrian Peterson, at least for this season, and now Matt Cassel is done with a busted foot. Now the Teddy Bridgewater era begins. Next Up: vs Falcons
|28
|32
|Giants
|1-2
|The Giants offense showed life for the first time this season and Eli Manning threw no interceptions in a 30 point performance against a decent Texans defense. Next Up: @ Redskins
|29
|27
|Rams
|1-2
|Austin Davis isn't the problem with the Rams. Their defense, which was supposed to be a strength, folded against the Cowboys. Up 21-10 at halftime, the Cowboys outscored the Rams 24-10 in the second half. Next Up: Bye
|30
|29
|Buccaneers
|0-3
|A nightmare 56-14 blowout by the Falcons on Thursday Night Football ended all hope of a turnaround season. This team has questions all over the place and Lovie Smith has few answers right now. Next Up: @ Steelers
|31
|31
|Raiders
|0-3
|Mark Davis is getting antsy and the fourth game itch, the point in the season that father Al usually fired his head coaches, is upon us. They are in London against a struggling Dolphins team with QB issues. If the Raiders can't get a win here, it won't be till the end of November before another opportunity will come. Next Up: vs Dolphins in London
|32
|30
|Jaguars
|0-3
|So much for Blake Bortles getting a year to learn from the sidelines. After three weeks of watching a listless offense, Gus Bradley made the change with Bortles behind center. The change won't make the Jags a contender, but it will give fans a reason for hope and something to cheer for. Next Up: @ Chargers