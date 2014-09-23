NFL Power Rankings For Week 4

Rank Prev. Team Record Remarks

1 2 Bengals 3-0 The Bengals have it going on both sides of the ball and Andy Dalton has yet to be sacked this year. The Bengals lead the league in turnover margin with +6 and are giving up just 11 points per game. Next Up: Bye

2 3 Seahawks 2-1 The Seahawks rebounded from their loss to the Chargers to battle the Broncos to an overtime win. Their defense kept Peyton Manning contained much of the game. Next Up: Bye

3 1 Broncos 2-1 The Broncos defense has carried the Broncos this year. They kept the game against the Seahawks within reach before Peyton Manning engineered two 4th quarter TD drives that tied the game before losing it in OT without touching the ball. Next Up: Bye

4 4 Eagles 3-0 Once again the Eagles were down by two touchdowns before pulling off their third comeback win in a row, an NFL record to start a season. The offense doesn't come alive until the second half where they are averaging 27 points a game. Next Up: @ 49ers

5 6 Cardinals 3-0 With Drew Stanton at quarterback, the Cardinals haven't missed a beat as they knocked off the visiting 49ers to stay perfect. With a bye week this Sunday, the Cardinals are hopeful they will head into Denver with Carson Palmer back at quarterback in their showdown against the Broncos. Next Up: Bye

6 8 Chargers 2-1 The Chargers, coming off a big win over the Seahawks at home, rolled into Buffalo and passed their way to victory. Injuries have hampered their running game, averaging just 2.3 yards a rush. The Chargers need their running game to pick up if they are going to contend in the AFC this season. Next Up: vs Jaguars

7 10 Bears 2-1 The Bears defense started their night with a pick-6 as the Bears picked up a decent road win over the Jets on Monday Night Football. Next Up: vs Packers

8 14 Falcons 2-1 The Falcons jumped out to a 56-0 lead over the Buccaneers before two junk touchdowns late in the game kept it from being a shutout. Julio Jones shined with 120 yards receiving. Next Up: @ Vikings

9 9 Patriots 2-1 The Patriots offense looks terrible so far this season. The Patriots defense has been forcing turnovers (8) this season but Tom Brady and the offense haven't been able to do anything with the extra opportunities. The AFC East looks to be wide open this year. Next Up: @ Chiefs

10 5 Panthers​ 2-1 The Panthers were beat up and run over by the Steelers in an embarrassing 37-19 home loss. The Panthers defense will be facing Steve Smith and the Ravens in Baltimore. Next Up: @ Ravens

11 12 Ravens 2-1 The Ravens eeked out a two point win over the Browns. The Ravens appear to be going with a two man rotation of Lorenzo Taliaferro and Justin Forsett to replace Ray Rice. Both averaged over five yards a carry against the Browns. Next Up: vs Panthers

12 23 Steelers 2-1 The Steelers featured a two-headed rushing attack as LeGarrette Blount and Le'Veon Bell both went over the century mark against a Panthers defense that had been one of the best in the league. Next Up: vs Buccaneers

13 21 Lions 2-1 The Lions took care of business against a Packers team that has dominated them over the last several years. If the Lions can get consistency from their offense, they will challenge the Bears for the NFC North crown. Next Up: @ Jets

14 20 Saints 1-2 The Saints offense appears to be running on all cylinders now. If they can get the defense figured out, the Saints will be the power most picked them to be at the beginning of the season. Next Up: @ Cowboys

15 19 Colts 1-2 Andrew Luck broke out against the jags with 370 yards passing and four touchdowns. The Colts picked up their first win and should have their record back to even with the Titans coming to town. Next Up: vs Titans

16 17 Cowboys 2-1 The Cowboys were down 21-0 before they were able to pull a comeback out of their hats against the Rams. With the Saints coming to town in Week 4, the Cowboys have a chance to prove they are not a .500 team once again this year. Next Up: - Saints

17 11 Bills 2-1 EJ Manuel must improve or the Bills will once gain find themselves home for the playoffs. Next Up: @ Texans

18 7 49ers 1-2 With key players missing on defense and Colin Kaepernick turning the ball over, the 49ers are headed in the wrong direction. Losing means there is nothing to soothe the irritation caused by Jim Harbaugh's personality. With the Michigan job hanging over San Francisco like a thick blanket of fog, Harbaugh may be looking for an exit if the losing continues. Next Up: vs Eagles

19 13 Packers 1-2 Aaron Rodgers says just to R-E-L-A-X. If the running game can't get going and Rodgers accuracy doesn't improve, relaxing will be the last thing anyone in Wisconsin will be doing. Next Up: @ Bears

20 16 Texans 2-1 Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions and without Arian Foster at running back, the Texans offense is sputtering. Without a running game to give Fitzpatrick a hand, the passing game becomes a bigger part of the offense, which spells bad news for the Texans. Next Up: vs Bills

21 18 Jets 1-2 Costly interceptions by Geno Smith killed the Jets against the Bears on Monday Night Football. Rex Ryan's job is on the line which makes you wonder how much longer will Smith be the quarterback before Michael Vick is given a chance. Next Up: vs Lions

22 22 Browns 1-2 The Browns are just a play or two from being 3-0 this season. They have played the Steelers, Saints, and Ravens tough with all three games ending in three points or less. Next Up: Bye

23 28 Chiefs 1-2 The Chiefs picked up an important win on the road in Miami. Their offense is still dinking and dunking with the short passing game. Andy Reid is going to have to let Alex Smith go deep at some point if they are going to improve. Next Up: vs Patriots

24 26 Redskins 1-2 It was a championship fight in Philly last Sunday as the punches started flying between the teams. Despite the loss, the Redskins are playing better than anyone thought and the offense is running just fine with Kirk Cousins behind center. Next Up: vs Giants

25 15 Dolphins 1-2 Ryan Tannehill has nobody in the Dolphins organization publicly showing support and the defense is getting blasted as well. The Dolphins had everyone excited following their defeat of the Patriots in Week 1. Since then, Knowshon Moreno has gone down and the offense hasn't shown any life. Next Up: @ Raiders in London.

26 24 Titans 1-2 The Titans have been beaten up in all three phases of the game the last two weeks. After a promising performance against the Chiefs on the road, the Titans look lost. Next Up: @ Colts

27 25 Vikings 1-2 No more Adrian Peterson, at least for this season, and now Matt Cassel is done with a busted foot. Now the Teddy Bridgewater era begins. Next Up: vs Falcons

28 32 Giants 1-2 The Giants offense showed life for the first time this season and Eli Manning threw no interceptions in a 30 point performance against a decent Texans defense. Next Up: @ Redskins

29 27 Rams 1-2 Austin Davis isn't the problem with the Rams. Their defense, which was supposed to be a strength, folded against the Cowboys. Up 21-10 at halftime, the Cowboys outscored the Rams 24-10 in the second half. Next Up: Bye

30 29 Buccaneers 0-3 A nightmare 56-14 blowout by the Falcons on Thursday Night Football ended all hope of a turnaround season. This team has questions all over the place and Lovie Smith has few answers right now. Next Up: @ Steelers

31 31 Raiders 0-3 Mark Davis is getting antsy and the fourth game itch, the point in the season that father Al usually fired his head coaches, is upon us. They are in London against a struggling Dolphins team with QB issues. If the Raiders can't get a win here, it won't be till the end of November before another opportunity will come. Next Up: vs Dolphins in London