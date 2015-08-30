MLB Power Rankings: Toronto Blue Jays Rising While Houston Astros Tumble

The final month of the season has arrived and the pennant races are red hot. Surprise teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs have added excitement to the races.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Of last year's World Series teams, only the Kansas City Royals look to be a good bet to return to the playoffs. The Royals currently have a 13-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. The world champion San Francisco Giants are 3.5 back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, and 5.5 back of the Cubs for the second Wild Card spot.

This week's power rankings continue to have the St. Louis Cardinals in the top spot followed by the Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates. The Blue Jays move into the fourth spot followed by the Cubs. The top-10 rounds out with the Dodgers moving up to the sixth spot, the New York Yankees holding on at seven, the Mets landing at eight, the Astros falling to nine, and the Texas Rangers making an appearance at 10.

Who is on top? St. Louis Cardinals (#1). Another week and the Cardinals remain on top of the baseball world. The Cardinals completed a seven-game road trip with a record of 6-1, sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks (#16) and taking 3-of-4 from the Giants (#11). St. Louis (84-46) holds the best record in baseball and a 4.5 game lead over the Pirates (#3 ) in the National League Central.

Who is rising high? Toronto Blue Jays (#4). The Blue Jays jump one spot this week as they continue their surge. Toronto's bats remain red hot. The best offense in baseball became the first team since the 2012 Los Angeles Angels (#17) to have three players with 30 plus homers. The Blue Jays lead the Major Leagues with 184 homers and leads baseball in the month of August with 45. They sit 1.5 games in front of the New York Yankees (#7) in the American League East.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Who is falling fast? Houston Astros (#9). The Astros have dropped three spots in this week's rankings after a 3-3 week. Houston started their six-game road trip last week by taking 2-of-3 from the Yankees (#7), including a 15-1 blowout on Tuesday. Houston ended up giving back the gains they made at Yankee Stadium when they struggled against the Minnesota Twins (#12), dropping 2-of-3. The Astros remain in first in the AL West, three games in front of the Texas Rangers.

Who is bringing up the rear? Miami Marlins (30). A 2-5 week drops the Marlins one spot and into the cellar of this week's power rankings. The Marlins do have some good news as Giancarlo Stanton may return to the lineup by Friday and Jose Fernandez could make it back sometime in September.