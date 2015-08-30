MLB Power Rankings: Toronto Blue Jays Rising While Houston Astros Tumble
Josh Donaldson #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates their victory with Troy Tulowitzki #2 during MLB game action against the Detroit Tigers on August 30, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.(Aug. 29, 2015 - Source: Tom Szczerbow

The final month of the season has arrived and the pennant races are red hot. Surprise teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs have added excitement to the races.

Of last year's World Series teams, only the Kansas City Royals look to be a good bet to return to the playoffs. The Royals currently have a 13-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. The world champion San Francisco Giants are 3.5 back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, and 5.5 back of the Cubs for the second Wild Card spot.

This week's power rankings continue to have the St. Louis Cardinals in the top spot followed by the Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates. The Blue Jays move into the fourth spot followed by the Cubs. The top-10 rounds out with the Dodgers moving up to the sixth spot, the New York Yankees holding on at seven, the Mets landing at eight, the Astros falling to nine, and the Texas Rangers making an appearance at 10.

Who is on top? St. Louis Cardinals (#1). Another week and the Cardinals remain on top of the baseball world. The Cardinals completed a seven-game road trip with a record of 6-1, sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks (#16) and taking 3-of-4 from the Giants (#11). St. Louis (84-46) holds the best record in baseball and a 4.5 game lead over the Pirates (#3 ) in the National League Central.


Mark Reynolds #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals is congratulated by Brandon Moss #21 after Reynolds hit a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the six inning at AT&T Park on August 30, 2015 in San Francisco, California.
(Aug. 29, 2015 - Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images North America)

Who is rising high? Toronto Blue Jays (#4). The Blue Jays jump one spot this week as they continue their surge. Toronto's bats remain red hot. The best offense in baseball became the first team since the 2012 Los Angeles Angels (#17) to have three players with 30 plus homers. The Blue Jays lead the Major Leagues with 184 homers and leads baseball in the month of August with 45. They sit 1.5 games in front of the New York Yankees (#7) in the American League East.

Who is falling fast? Houston Astros (#9). The Astros have dropped three spots in this week's rankings after a 3-3 week. Houston started their six-game road trip last week by taking 2-of-3 from the Yankees (#7), including a 15-1 blowout on Tuesday. Houston ended up giving back the gains they made at Yankee Stadium when they struggled against the Minnesota Twins (#12), dropping 2-of-3. The Astros remain in first in the AL West, three games in front of the Texas Rangers.

Who is bringing up the rear? Miami Marlins (30). A 2-5 week drops the Marlins one spot and into the cellar of this week's power rankings. The Marlins do have some good news as Giancarlo Stanton may return to the lineup by Friday and Jose Fernandez could make it back sometime in September.

MLB Power Rankings
Rank Change +/- Team Overall Last Week
1 N/C St. Louis Cardinals 84-46 6-1
2 N/C Kansas City Royals 80-50 5-2
3 N/C Pittsburgh Pirates 79-50 5-2
4 +1 Toronto Blue Jays 74-56 5-1
5 -1 Chicago Cubs 74-55 3-4
6 +2 Los Angeles Dodgers 72-57 5-1
7 N/C New York Yankees 72-57 4-2
8 +1 New York Mets 72-58 5-2
9 -3 Houston Astros 72-59 3-3
10 +1 Texas Rangers 68-61 4-2
11 -1 San Francisco Giants 69-61 3-3
12 N/C Minnesota Twins 67-63 4-2
13 N/C Washington Nationals 66-63 4-2
14 +3 Baltimore Orioles 63-67 5-2
15 +4 Cleveland Indians 63-66 5-1
16 -2 Arizona Diamondbacks 63-67 1-6
17 -1 Los Angeles Angels 65-65 2-4
18 -3 Tampa Bay Rays 64-66 2-4
19 -1 San Diego Padres 63-67 2-4
20 +2 Boston Red Sox 60-70 4-2
21 N/C Chicago White Sox 61-68 3-4
22 +1 Seattle Mariners 61-70 4-3
23 -3 Detroit Tigers 60-70 1-6
24 N/C Oakland Athletics 57-74 3-3
25 N/C Milwaukee Brewers 55-75 2-3
26 N/C Cincinnati Reds 53-76 2-5
27 +3 Colorado Rockies 52-76 3-3
28 -1 Atlanta Braves 54-76 1-5
29 -1 Philadelphia Phillies 52-79 2-5
30 -1 Miami Marlins 52-79 2-5

