2022 American League Wild Card Series: Mariners stun Blue Jays with huge comeback in Game 2

Adam Frazier delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners capped the biggest playoff comeback in franchise history to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of their American League Wild Card series at Rogers Centre.

"Those are the kinds of moments you picture yourself in in the backyard when you're a kid", Frazier said after Seattle's sweep of the best-of-three series.

It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball’s largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series. The Mariners next face defending American League champion Houston in the ALDS.

"To go to the World Series, you have to go through Houston", said manager Scott Servais.

Toronto has lost five consecutive playoff games and after missing last year's postseason by a single game, they head to the offseason on a bitter note.

"It's going to take some time", said interim manager John Schneider. "Probably take a vacation or two."

"A heartbreaking loss", added starter Kevin Gausman, who allowed four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. "Tough to watch."

Seattle felt confident after dominating Game 1, but they quickly found themselves behind 8-1 after five innings thanks to two home runs through the first four innings by Teoscar Hernandez off of Mariners starter Robbie Ray.

Seattle started their comeback in the sixth. Ty France scored on a wild pitch by Tim Mayza and Carlos Santana belted a three-run shot with Servais stating "that gave us a chance."

Danny Janssen singled to extend the lead back to 9-5, but Toronto's bullpen faltered as Anthony Bass gave up hits to all three batters he faced in the eighth.

Jordan Romano was called upon by interim manager John Schneider and he promptly gave up a single to Frazier before striking out Santana and Dylan Moore.

Julio Rodriguez was intentionally walked before Romano struck out France to end the inning.

Four runs in the eighth inning made it a 9-9 game.

J.P. Crawford blooped a two-out single with the bases loaded in the off of Toronto All-Star closer Jordan Romano, with George Springer and Bo Bichette colliding, allowing all three runners to score.

"I was praying to the baseball gods to just let that ball sit", Crawford said.

The Blue Jays threatened in the bottom of the eighth as Bichette walked, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout, but Andres Munoz set down Alejandro Kirk to keep the game tied.

Cal Raleigh, who drove in a run with a single in the eighth, doubled with one out in the ninth. Romano got Mitch Haniger to fly out before Frazier drove Raleigh home with the game-winning run.

Servais brought on George Kirby for the bottom of the ninth and he issued a one-out walk to Matt Chapman, but Janssen struck out and Raimel Tapia lined out to end the game.

Explaining why he brought in Kirby to finish things off, Servais said "I figured he would step up, the adrenaline would be going, and he did a great job."