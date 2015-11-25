Chicago Cubs Acquire Rex Brothers From Colorado Rockies

The Chicago Cubs added to their bullpen on Wednesday by acquiring 27-year old left hander Rex Brothers from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for 17-year old left handed prospect Wander Cabrera.

Brothers only made 17 appearances out of the Rockies bullpen last season posting a 1.74 ERA in 10.1 innings. His command was his biggest issue with eight walks in those 10.1 innings and only five strikeouts.

His 2014 season gives him a better profile as he posted a 5.59 ERA in 74 appearances and 56.1 innings pitched with 39 walks and 55 strikeouts. He suffered a bit from the Coors Field effect with a 6.67 ERA in 38 games and a .911 opponent OPS, but with 20 walks and 29 strikeouts. On the road he wasn't much better with a 4.50 ERA in 36 appearances and 28 innings pitched and a .728 opponent OPS.

Brothers seems to have suffered from the Coors Field effect in his career as he has a 4.41 ERA in 147 appearances and 126.2 innings pitched, while on the road he has much better numbers with a 2.33 ERA in 139 appearances and 115.2 innings pitched.

The move gives the Cubs an extra left handed option in their bullpen, which is something they were somewhat lacking in having to rely on James Russell and Zac Rosscup for the majority of the season. Neither was very efficient and Russell has gone on to the Phillies on a minor league contract. Clayton Richard is another option, but it remains to be seen if the Cubs decide to keep him.

Cabrera, 17, made seven starts (14 appearances) for the Cubs affiliate in the Dominican Summer League. He pitched to a 2.34 ERA in 42.1 innings with 47 strikeouts and 23 walks. He was acquired by the Cubs for a $250,000 bonus during the International Signing period last year.