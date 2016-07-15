Boston Red Sox acquire SP Drew Pomeranz from San Diego Padres
The Red Sox have acquired Drew Pomeranz from San Diego Padres. | AP

Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was in need of a splash to toss a lifeboat to a sinking rotation, and he did just that on Thursday afternoon by acquiring All-Star starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz in a trade with the San Diego Padres

Boston boosts rotation with addition of Drew Pomeranz

With only three consistent starting options in Steven Wright, David Price, and Rick Porcello, the Red Sox were in dire straits in terms of their pitching depth, and the acquisition of Pomeranz is critical as they chase the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East. Currently trailing Baltimore by a pair of games, Boston had been searching for an addition to their rotation for weeks, and it wise to capitalize on the opportunity to land a pitcher of Pomeranz's caliber prior to the fury of the trade deadline. 