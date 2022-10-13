2022 American League Divison Series Game 1: Alvarez walk-off caps Astros late rally

Yordan Alvarez hit a game-winning three-run home run as the Houston Astros stunned the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.

Alvarez came up with two men on and down to their last strike, he blasted the walk-off shot off of Robbie Ray, who was being used in a rare relief role.

"It was something going into the series where we were at, looking at our rotation, where we were going to head, and talking with Robbie about using him out of the bullpen as a bullet, so to speak, for that type of scenario", said Seattle manager Scott Servais.

"You know, bringing in a lefty against Alvarez, although Alvarez is one of the better hitters in the league. But we talked about it coming into the series. We talked about it pregame today.

"I looked at it in the seventh inning and said hey this could happen, so that was the plan going in."

Julio Rodriguez doubled, tripled and scored three runs and Ty France added three hits for the Mariners.

The Astros had been 0-48 in franchise history in playoff action when trailing by more than one run entering the ninth inning.

"Those days off, I think hurt our whole team", said manager Dusty Baker. "We didn't wake up until the fifth, sixth inning. There's nothing, no substitute for game action. That's not an excuse, but I can sort of feel it and see it."

Mariners build four-run lead after knocking Verlander out early

Seattle jumped on Houston starter Justin Verlander, who led the major leagues with a 1.75 ERA, for six runs and ten hits in four innings to build a 6-2 lead.

"I have to do better next time out, but here we are with a Game 1 win and I couldn't be more happy", he said.

Yuli Gurriel homered to cut the lead to 6-3, but Eugenio Suarez answered with a solo shot of his own to make it 7-3 entering the fateful final two innings.

Alvarez dinger shocks Seattle, gives Astros unlikely victory

Servais brought in Andres Munoz and he surrendered a two-run homer to Alex Bregman as the score stood at 7-5. Alvarez had doubled in the Astros first two runs in the third.

AMariners closer Paul Sewald hit David Hensley with one out in the bottom of the ninth. After Jose Altuve struck out, he gave up a single to Jeremy Pena before Servais summoned Ray, the 2021 AL Cy Young award winner and Alvarez sent his second pitch into the right field seats.

"I think it's one of the most special moments that i've had in my career, having them there, and even just the city of Houston", he said through a translator about his parents being in attendance.

"They know that we're a team that never gives up."

Castillo, Valdez set for Game 2

Seattle will look to rebound from the devastating loss by sending ace Luis Castillo to the mound. He was brilliant in Game 1 of the Wild Card series against Toronto, pitching 7 1/3 innings of scoreless ball.

Framber Valdez, who went 17-6 in the regular season, gets the start for Houston.