2022 National League Division Series Game 2: Wright, Braves blank Phillies to even series

Kyle Wright pitched six flawless innings to help the Atlanta Braves past the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park.

Wright, who led the major leagues with 21 wins, combined with A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen on a three-hitter to even the series in a game that was delayed by almost three hours because of rain.

"I've worked on a lot of things this year", Wright said. "Really, it just goes back to confidence."

"As he's out there and figures things out, he's going to continue to develop and grow and gain confidence", said manager Brian Snitker. "With that arsenal he's got, he can be a force for a long time."

The only jam Wright found himself in came in the top of the second inning when Bryce Harper led off with a double. He moved to third on a flyout by Nick Castellanos, but Alec Bohm grounded out and Brandon Marsh struck out.

Dansby Swanson helped his starter out with a fine play on defense, reaching out to field a popup by J.T. Realmuto while tumbling onto the outfield grass.

Wheeler was himself cruising until there were two outs in the sixth when he hit Ronald Acuna Jr. Swanson walked and Matt Olson singled past Rhys Hoskins, who appeared to have had a chance to knock the ball down.

"I think if you ask Rhys, he would tell you he should make that play", said Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

Austin Riley dribbled one down the third-base line that Wheeler fielded, but had no play on and Travis d'Arnaud followed with an RBI single up the middle to cap the scoring.

Pivotal Game 3 on tap

The series heads to Philadelphia as the Phillies play at home for the first time since September 25th.

"To leave here with a split and go back home in front of a packed house of passionate people ... I think will give our guys a little shot in the arm", Thomson said.

Spencer Strider, who just signed a five-year contract extension with the Braves, makes his first playoff start. The righty went 11-5 during the regular season, but hasn't pitched since September 18th because of an oblique injury.

Aaron Nola, who shut out St. Louis in the clinching Game 2 of the Wild Card series, gets the call for Philadelphia.