2022 American League Division Series Game 3: Pena ends marathon as Astros complete sweep

Jeremy Pena continues to show why the Houston Astros think so highly of him as his home run in the top of the 18th inning won Game 3 of the 2022 American League Division Series as Houston defeated the Seattle Mariners 1-0 at T-Mobile Park.

The win completed a sweep for the defending American League champions, who had to come from behind to win the first two games of this series and were pushed to a record-tying 18 innings to earn a sixth straight trip to the ALCS, an American League record.

"These guys, they know not to panic", said Astros manager Dusty Baker. "They don't get too excited. They don't get too down. It means a lot."

At six hours, 22 minutes, this was the third-longest game in postseason history while the 18 innings was the fourth time a game went that long.

"Man, that was a long game. But you still got lock in, try to put together good at-bats, Pena said. "I was just trying to stay inside the baseball, drive it in the gap."

The rookie shortstop was the catalyst in the first two games, setting up Yordan Alvarez for his heroics and he ended Seattle's return to the playoffs after a 21-year absence.

"We all know that we belong here now and well know what it takes to get here and get beyond this point", Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford said.

"We're not going to forget this and coming into next year, it will fuel us even more", outfielder Jarred Kelenic said.

Seattle's best chance to break the deadlock was in the eighth when star rookie Julio Rodriguez drove a pitch off the wall that just missed going out for a solo home run.

The Mariners did have runners in scoring position in the 13th and 17th innings, but were unable to get the key hit against the Houston bullpen.

"They pitched great. They played a great series. They beat us", said manager Scott Servais. "In my mind and I think my players' mind, is a break here or there goes our way in this series, it could have been a lot different.

"But end of the day, they got the big hits in each of the games and they ended up winning them."

Luis Garcia, normally a starter, pitched five innings to pick up the win. The Astros bullpen struck out 15 and gave up just five hits over 12 innings after starter Lance McCullers Jr. worked the first six.

"Watching the whole thing the guys are doing a really good job and i'm really proud of them. ... I was just trying to help", Garcia said.

George Kirby made the start for Seattle and the rookie righthander was outstanding, pitching seven innings before the Mariners bullpen combined for 11 innings of five-hit ball.

"Their pitching was phenomenal today as well. We kept putting the zero up there and and kept putting the zero up there and you think we're going to be able to break through because we have so many times", Servais said.

"It's kind of what we're accustomed to playing --- those tight games and finding a way but there were no errors made in that game today."

Houston advanced despite Jose Altuve going hitless in 16 at-bats in the series and 0 for 8 in the marathon today.

"In a team like this, with the pitching we have, with the defense we have, we never give up", he said. "We went out and played every single inning like it was the last inning. Putting everything we have, until Jeremy came and hit the big homer."