2022 American League Division Series Game 3: Gonzalez walkoff caps Guardians rally

The legend of Oscar Gonzalez continues as the rookie right-fielder delivered a game-winning, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of their American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

Gonzalez took a 1-2 pitch from losing pitcher Clarke Schmidt and lined it up the middle to score Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario to give Cleveland a two games to one lead in the series.

"We've seen it in two series so far from this guy", said starter Triston McKenzie. "He comes up in the 15th inning (against Tampa Bay in the AL Wild Card series) and hits a home run, has a game-winning hit in another game, has the hit tonight.

"There's a maturity level at the plate you don't see all the time."

Guardians stun Yankees, go in front 2-1 in series

New York star Aaron Judge delivered his first hit of the series, a two-run home run help the Yankees build a 5-3 lead that they carried into the ninth before the bullpen blew the game.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Harrison Bader also went deep, but the Yankees only managed two other hits besides the three long balls.

The Guardians led baseball with 29 wins in their final at-bat and have now done it twice this week, having clinched the AL Wild Card series against Tampa Bay on Gonzalez' home run.

Gonzalez joined Hall of Famer and fellow Dominican Republic native David Ortiz (2004) as the only players to get three or more hits in the ninth inning or later in a single postseason.

"It's incredible", he said. "I didn't know about that stat, and I just thank God for that and what makes it more special is it's from another fellow countryman."

Myles Straw got the ninth-inning rally started with a bloop single off Wandy Peralta and he reached second when the ball got by Cabrera.

Kwan singled before Yankees manager Aaron Boone brought in Schmidt. Rosario's RBI single made it 5-4 and Jose Ramirez followed with a jam-shot single.

Josh Naylor struck out before Gonzalez cracked his third game-winning hit this postseason to put the Guardians within a game of their first ALCS since 2016.

New York was outhit 15-5 as they look to stave off elimination and avoid a disappointing end to a season that saw Judge break the AL home run record with 62.

"We lost a tough one", he said. "We have to come back and do our thing the next two games and take it back to the Bronx. It's as simple as that. We've been dealing with adversity all year long, this is nothing new to us."

Boone dropped Judge to the number two hole in the lineup and the move paid off as he took a 2-1 pitch from McKenzie over the 19-foot high wall at Progressive Field.

Cole tries to save Yankees season against Quantrill

Gerrit Cole, the New York ace, will take the mound trying to force a decisive Game 5. He allowed just one run and four hits over 6 1/3 innings in Game 1 to take the win.

"Love that Gerrit's on the mound", said Boone. "Let's go get it. Tonight obviously was a gut-wrenching ending, but we've got to get over it. Now we're obviously up against it, but I still love our chances."

Cal Quantrill will look to end the series. The righty is a perfect 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field and 9-0 this season.

"Some of it's probably a little bit of randomness, but I do enjoy pitching here", he said. "I enjoy the routine of working here and preparing. Things have gone well."