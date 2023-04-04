Luzardo, Chisholm help Schumaker to first win as Marlins manager

A day after scoring five runs to open their season, the New York Mets offense was shut down in a 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins at Loan Depot Park.

Jesus Lazardo pitched five shutout innings to pick up the win and solo home runs by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler was all the offense he needed as manager Skip Schumaker picked up his first career victory.

The 43-year-old was hired to replace Don Mattingly last October after previously serving as the bench coach in St. Louis and was modest when reflecting on the occasion.

"I know it goes on my record, but they won that game", he said. "Players win games and i'm just glad to be a part of it."

Marlins shut down Mets bats, do just enough on offense to even series

Soler, playing in his first game in right field, showed he was perfectly comfortable at his new position, making a leaping grab against the wall on a fly ball off the bat of Pete Alonso in right-center field in the top of the second.

He then led off the bottom of the inning with a solo blast off of losing pitcher David Peterson to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead.

Jorge Soler rounds the bases after opening the scoring with a solo home run/Photo: Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

"It was a great play out in the outfield and I took that feeling back to the plate", said the former Atlanta Brave. "The pitcher was throwing fastballs, and I had to be aggressive. If he threw one down the middle, I was going to go for it."

Luzard stifled the New York lineup, striking out five while allowing just two hits and walking four. He had a 3.32 ERA with a 30%% strikeout rate in 100 2/3 innings pitched last year.

"The next step is being consistent", said the left-hander. "I feel towards the end of last year I was able to do that. Just come out and no matter who we're facing, no matter the situation, I feel it has to be 100% on the attack."

The Mets loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, Brandon Nimmo walking and advancing to third on a single by Marte, who stole second. Francisco Lindor walked, but JT Chargois, who relieved Luzardo, got Alonso to line out to Chisholm in center.

Marte had two of New York's four hits while Peterson got in and out of trouble, giving up eight hits and striking out five with only one walk in five innings.

"I like the fact that he only had one walk", said manager Buck Showalter. "That's probably why he was able to survive."

Garrett Cooper singled twice and tripled in the bottom of the first, but Miami went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

In the bottom half, Nick Fortes was called for a pitch clock violation when he wasn't ready in time to face Tommy Hunter with two outs in the sixth. Fortes swung and missed at the next pitch, falling into an 0-2 count, then grounded out.

The top of the eighth proved to be decisive, Soler making another excellent play in the field, running in to make a diving catch on Marte to end the inning, leaving Daniel Vogelbach stranded on second base.

Chisholm doubled the Miami advantage with a solo shot off of John Curtiss, who was making his Mets debut. It proved to be important when Alonso homered against A.J. Puk in the top of the ninth.

Puk recovered to strike out Mark Canha and retire Jeff McNeil on a grounder to end the game and earn the save in a game that took just two hours, nine minutes.