NXT Takeover: Brooklyn Predictions

This weekend marks an epic one for pro wrestling. The crowning jewel is of course Sunday’s Summerslam but the WWE plans to stay in the Barclay’s center over the course of three days and it all starts with tonight’s NXT Takeover Brooklyn. The headlining events will have two NXT titles on the line but for fans already familiar with the product maybe the most anticipated aspect is the debut of a new star. The Takeover shows are now a calling card for brand and this event in front of the largest audience in NXT history should be no different. Now on to the matches.

Fin Bálor vs Kevin Owens (NXT Ladder Match Championship)-

Now is the time for Kevin Owens to bid adieu to the NXT audience. If you watched his last promo you can tell that his intentions were to leave brand with pure hatred from the NXT Universe as he like many would know he will not be regaining his title. The time in NXT is for Finn Bálor so expect him to retain his NXT title as more than likely he will be looking at either Tyler Breeze or Hideo Itami's return before he relinquishes his belt and moves on. Still this match should be just as good as the Tokyo one with tons of near falls and possibly a sighting of the demon. Finn Bálor will retain his title and hopefully we will get some type of indication on who is next in line.

Sasha Banks - Bayley (NXT Women’s Championship)-

Similar to the men's title it’s hard to see Banks retaining. If Bayley can prove to remain healthy then there is no reason she shouldn't become the next NXT Women’s champion. Sasha is deep in the storyline of the main roster Divas and with the pop she and Charlotte are already receiving a new one more than likely will be created soon. Bayley has always been a fan favorite among the NXT universe and with the amount of heels wrestlers in NXT (Dana Brooke, Emma, Alexa Bliss and now possibly Eva Marie) Bayley is just what the brand needs. Hopefully she can also lift up other under utilized acts such as Blue Pants a prove that the recent run of great NXT Women's athletes will not die with the current call ups to the main roster. It’s time to see what the NXT Universe will look like under the hugging regime.

Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. Tyler Breeze-

Jushin making his WWE debut is surely a historic event. While the NYC audience will be familiar with his from his appearances in ROH it will be on such a larger scale. Tyler Breeze has been waiting in the wing for sometime and many are bewildered as to why he hasn’t been called up yet. Hopefully this will be just what he needs as his gimmick is getting old for the NXT universe but the selfie stick would serve extremely well on the main roster. Chalk this match up to a replacement for Hideo not being able to complete as clearly this would be a number one contender match. Still this will be one of the most exciting matches of the night as Jushin will show the world (outside of NJPW fans) how he can still get it done. Expect Breeze to win though which could ultimately set up the storyline for him and Finn as he dismantles one of his Japanese idols.

Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin-

This is by far the hardest match to predict. The push for Joe hasn’t been huge so it would not be surprising to see this match go to Corbin. Baron has gone from fan favorite to most despised with his quick matches. The NXT universe wanted to get behind this guy but his Goldberg esche scheme has worn out it’s welcome. What needs to happen in this match is for Corbin to showcase some new offense and prove to the NXT universe that he is a viable superstar. If anyone can do it Joe is the man. With the two of them going one for one in confrontations look for Joe to put in some work on Corbin that he will ultimately escape from. A pinfall does nothing for eithers career so we could see either Corbin getting the win or the match ending in a DQ or countout. If Corbin wins expect the return of Bull Dempsey to bring their rivalry to surface once again.

Blake and Murphy vs. The Vaudevillains (NXT Tag Team Championship)-

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Blake and Murphy prevail because with Bliss at their side they always have the advantage. The Vaudevillains were an after thought as of recent and Blake and Murphy haven't really panned out the way the universe has expected. They wins are coming against the green talent which could prove a split between them is inevitable. That could all start tonight with a loss to the Vaudevillains. The only issue is who will the villains bring out to neutralize Bliss? Some think it may be Blue Pants but we will just have to wait and see. As of now it seems as if Blake and Murphy will retain and hopefully turn the Vaudevillians back into what they should be, villains.

Apollo Crews vs. Tye Dillinger-

NXT has had a great run of introducing Indie talent to their roster at the Takeover specials. The last was Kevin Owens and we have seen the trajectory he is on as of late. In steps Apollo Crews(Uhaa Nation) making his television debut and while not as known as Owens it’s one we all have been waiting for. It should be a great match up for Crews as Tye Dillinger has been on a nice tear as of late with his “Perfect 10” promo that has been getting some pop. Still this will be a match to show the athleticism and strength that has everyone excited about crews and should give him the win.