Hall of Fame Inductee: The Big Boss Man
Photo: WWE.com

There was nothing that made Ray Traylor someone that people would have picked out as a great wrestler. He was large and had the physique of your local plumber or mover. He was a plain and simple country boy from Cobb County, Georgia. Nothing outside of the ring pointed to the greatness that Traylor had.

The Big Boss Man

As the Big Boss Man, Traylor was a hard-nosed officer with a penchant for justice and a personality that could draw boos or cheers, depending on what character he needed to play. He had a charisma in the ring that set him apart, a charisma that quickly caught the eyes of the WWF in the 80's, and a charisma that would make him a fan favorite and eventual Hall of Famer.