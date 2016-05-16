Latest on Seth Rollins’s WWE return

Seth Rollins is set to return to the WWE in the next few weeks, with the timeframe of his return from injury quickly approaching. Rollins was scheduled to come back a few weeks after WrestleMania, around the Money in the Bank pay-per-view but has it been noted that he was ahead of schedule.

According to PWMania, Rollins could be returning on the June 6th edition of Monday Night Raw, a handful of days before Money in the Bank.

Many have already speculated that the WWE could be bringing back Rollins as a babyface because of the return pop he will receive from the crowd he returns in front of.

Should WWE not announce the dates of returns?

The WWE have already announced the date that John Cena will return and Vince McMahon has let slip that a number of top superstars will be returning within the next few weeks, but should they tell fans when a return is happening?

In recent years, the WWE has announced the date of big returns of Batista, John Cena, and even Daniel Bryan. Many fans argue that the WWE announce returns to get a bump in ratings but doing that takes away from the shock of the return for the fans in the arena and watching at home.

Should the WWE announce returns like they did Batista? Photo: WWE.Com

Plans for Rollins return?

There are many rumors and reports that if Rollins returns before Money in the Bank he will once again become the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. He never truly lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and there are storylines built for that route already.

The WWE have tried that storyline in the past, most recently with Daniel Bryan but Bryan’s injuries meant the storyline would not go anywhere.

Rollins is likely to return as a babyface but he easily has the potential to return as a heel. Rollins was at his very best as a cowardly heel, similar to somebody previously like Edge, who would do his best to get out of title matches or cheat to win.