VAVEL Exclusive Interview with GWA referee Jordan Bray

Q: How did you get into Refereeing?

A: "I was starting wrestling training about a year and a half ago with GWA (Grimsby wrestling alliance) I did a few rumble matches at the shows and then one show was asked if I could referee the night. I ended up really enjoying it and let my coach know I loved it so decided to do that instead of being a wrestler"

Q: What was the training involved in becoming a ref?

A "lot of it is just normal wrestling training. But when matches have been going on in training I have been refereeing them and trying to get as much feedback from where I'm going wrong and also what I been doing well."

Q: What are your responsibility's as a referee during matches and if something goes wrong how do you deal with that?

A: "Making sure everything goes ok and checking on the wrestlers to see if they are ok. Keep check of time so everything runs on time and regarding something going wrong thank god never been in that situation."

Q: You showed me a wrestler named Tyler Devlin and he did a senton off a ladder through a table on the outside of the ring. As a fan most people live for those moments but when you understand what he is doing how does make you feel as a ref?

A: "To be honest I'm the fan that lives for that moment..obviously it was scary seeing it and had to check if he was ok but as you said after seeing it, it was crazy and amazing. The reason I am doing it and so honored and proud is I am a massive fan of the sport."

Q: Has there ever been a part of a match where you had to take a bump?

A: "Yeah, I have had to take some moves as the referee or been pulled from the ring by the heel outside."

Q: Let's take it back for a second, you said you were training to be a wrestler when the promoter comes to you after you did a few rumble matches to ask if you want to ref at that moment do you remember what you thought?

A: "It was just for one show which I also did a rumble in the show but yeah I was really excited and happy for being asked as I got more time to be part of a wrestling show and then after a show or two I asked if I could concentrate more on becoming the ref for GWA."

Bray in action. Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RefJordan/photos/a.607140219460436.

Q: Is it any different from refereeing a one on one match as to refereeing multi-man match?

A: "Yes it is harder knowing where to be with a triple threat or fatal four way as everyone involved has less room to move around and I always have to make sure I'm out the way."

Q: Was there ever any problems you encountered while refereeing?

A: "I have sometimes given the wrong decision on the night which fans don't like so yes, I have done shows where fans give me jip for but that's part of wrestling."

Okay last question.

If there was one persons match you could ref for who would it be and what match type?

A "It would be a triple threat match The Rock vs Hulk Hogan - John Cena all 3 of my favorite guys in one match wrestling to see who is the all time best! Wembley stadium for WrestleMania."

Jordan Bray's personal referee's page- https://www.facebook.com/RefJordan/

GWA'a Facebook- https://m.facebook.com/grimsbywrestlingalliance/?__mref=message_bubble