Original plans for NXT draft picks
Balor was involved in the draft. Photo- WWE.com

Last night's SmackDown Live! saw the draft return which included six NXT call-ups, but according to reports on NoDQ.com the WWE has been going back and forth on deciding who to move to the main roster and only decided last night. The draft picks included; Finn Balor, Nia Jax, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, American Alpha and Mojo Rawley. These decisions seem to have been met with a mixed reaction, with some fans being pleased to see the likes of Balor and American Alpha on the main roster others have questioned why names such as Bayley and Shinsuke Nakamura were not picked. 

In kayfabe terms, there was no explanations, but, in reality, the decision was made to keep NXT strong as a brand, but still the inclusion of Rawley over names such as Tye Dillinger and Austin Aries have been met generally negatively. With Bayley still the most likely candidate to appear at Battleground and help Sasha Banks, it appears the company did consider moving her up originally and have been debating several decisions regarding NXT talent. 