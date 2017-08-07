Mark Hamburger complete game leads St. Paul Saints to series split with Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Saints split their four-game series with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks on Sunday behind a complete game from starting pitcher Mark Hamburger.

The Redhawks actually got on the board first, and it was before the Saints even had the chance to bat. It was the top of the first inning with one out when Keury De La Cruz hit an infield single, and stole second. Josh Mazzola stepped up a few batters later and singled to left field to give the Redhawks an early 1-0 lead. Hamburger escaped the inning by getting Trever Adams to ground out.

In the bottom of the inning, the Saints got the run back right away, as Tim Colwell led off the inning with his fifth home run of the season. They tacked on another run in the second when Kes Carter hit a leadoff single and stole second. After a strikeout and a flyout, Breland Almadova drew a walk, which brought Colwell back to the plate, where he singled to right field to score Carter and put the Saints out front.

They added two more runs in the third inning when Nate Hanson drew a one-out walk and was followed by a single from Anthony Gallas. After Tony Thomas struck out for the second out of the inning, Carter doubled to right-center field to score both baserunners.

They scored another two runs in the fourth inning when Maxx Garrett led off with a double to center field and advanced to third when Almadova bunted him over. He scored when Colwell singled to right field. Colwell advanced on two straight walks and scored on a sacrifice fly from Gallas.

After that, Hamburger took over, as he cruised through the middle innings only scattering a few hits, but not allowing any runs to score. The Saints tacked on one final run in the seventh when Almadova doubled to right field and scored when Hanson also doubled to right field.

The only other run that the Redhawks scored came in the top of the ninth inning when Charlie Valerio led off with a home run that easily cleared the right field wall to narrow it to a five-run lead, but they were unable to make any more of a comeback, as Hamburger finished the job and picked up his 12th win of the season.

The Saints now head on the road for the middle part of the week, as they will play Monday night in Gary, Indiana against the Railcats. After that, they will return to CHS Field to face the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Game Summary



Win - Hamburger (12-3)

Loss - Thompson (3-3)

FM -- 100 000 001 -- 2

SP -- 112 200 10x -- 7