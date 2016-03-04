Golden State Warriors Beat Oklahoma City Thunder for 44th Consecutive Home Win

The defending champion Golden State Warriors haven't stopped all season, and continued their excellence on Thursday night. Stephen Curry led the Warriors to another home victory, and the Warriors improved their overall season record to 55-5 with a 121-106 victory over Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Curry Shines In His Return

Stephen Curry returned on Thursday night after sitting out the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks, which the Warriors went on to win in overtime on Tuesday night. Just five days after the reigning MVP tied the NBA record with 12 three-pointers against this same Thunder team, the Davidson College product added a game-high 33 points on 12 of 25 from the field, and 5 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Curry was helped out by his teammates in this one as well. Draymond Green had 14 points, eight boards and seven dimes, while Harrison Barnes had 14 points with seven rebounds and five dimes. Klay Thompson, the other half of the Splash Brothers, shot 10 of 19 from the field, finishing with 21 points despite just a 1-7 clip from beyond the arc.

Shaun Livingston had 11 points and eight assists off the bench while Marreese Speights chipped in 10 points and four boards off the bench as well.

Thunder Can't Keep Up With Warriors

The Thunder have now lost six of their past eight games ever since coming back from the All-Star Break, including twice in a week to these Warriors.

"We've definitely got to get it under control," Durant said. "I'm not happy with the way we're playing. Obviously we want to win, but this is where you see what we're made of."

Kevin Durant's quote says it all. The past few games have been dismal for this Thunder team. They were up 80-71 about halfway through the third just to let the Warriors storm back and catch up, eventually passing the Thunder in the fourth quarter. The Thunder were playing on the second game of a back-to-back, just a night after getting outscored 35-13 in the fourth quarter in a 5-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kevin Durant led all Thunder scorers with 32 points on 11-17 from the field, while going 10 of 11 from the charity stripe. Durant also added ten boards and nine assists, but also had nine turnovers on the night. Just to put that into perspective, Durant's nine turnovers were more than the Warriors had in the entire game.

Russell Westbrook scored 22 points but struggled from the field with an 8-24 clip, and just 1-8 from three point land. Westbrook did add six rebounds and seven assists with just two turnovers.

Serge Ibaka was the only other Thunder player to score in double-figures, finishing with 20 points on 8-12 from the field, but the rest of the Thunder team combined for just 32 points on the night.

Warriors Tie NBA Record

The Warriors tied Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls record of 44 straight home wins. The Bulls won 44 straight from March of 1995 all the way until April of 1996, when they would go on to win an NBA record 72 games. The Warriors are right on pace to beat both of those records this season.

"You can't even dream that stuff up," said Golden State coach Steve Kerr. "It's been that kind of season for us."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was also a member of those Bulls teams who set both of those records.

"That's an amazing accomplishment," Curry said. "It's a compliment to us as a team, our coaching staff and obviously our fans who bring that atmosphere every night to give us the ultimate home-court advantage."

Up Next

The Thunder will head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Sunday, while the Warriors head to Los Angeles to battle the Lakers on Sunday as well.