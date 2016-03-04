Golden State Warriors Beat Oklahoma City Thunder for 44th Consecutive Home Win
Stephen Curry Drops 33 points to Beat the Thunder (Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports)

The defending champion Golden State Warriors haven't stopped all season, and continued their excellence on Thursday night. Stephen Curry led the Warriors to another home victory, and the Warriors improved their overall season record to 55-5 with a 121-106 victory over Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Curry Shines In His Return

Stephen Curry returned on Thursday night after sitting out the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks, which the Warriors went on to win in overtime on Tuesday night. Just five days after the reigning MVP tied the NBA record with 12 three-pointers against this same Thunder team, the Davidson College product added a game-high 33 points on 12 of 25 from the field, and 5 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Curry was helped out by his teammates in this one as well. Draymond Green had 14 points, eight boards and seven dimes, while Harrison Barnes had 14 points with seven rebounds and five dimes. Klay Thompson, the other half of the Splash Brothers, shot 10 of 19 from the field, finishing with 21 points despite just a 1-7 clip from beyond the arc.