Los Angeles Lakers Young Trio Overwhelm Orlando Magic, 107-98

Just a couple days after the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors, in perhaps the biggest upset in NBA history, the young Los Angeles Lakers made it two straight victories on Tuesday night. The Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 107-98 at the Staples Center.

Lakers Big Three Flourishes

Ladies and gentlemen, the future of the Los Angeles Lakers is here. It is safe to say that the post-Kobe era has begun, even though Kobe Bryant has six weeks remaining in his career. The big three of Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle, and D'Angelo Russell exploded for 74 of the team's 107 points on Tuesday night. That marked the first time all year where each of the three scored at least 20 points. To make things even more amazing, each of the three shot better than 50 percent from the field on the night. They did so with Kobe Bryant sitting in a blazer and slacks on the Lakers bench.

D'Angelo Russell led all scorers on the night with a game-high 27 points on 11-19 shooting with three assists and three steals. Second-year guard Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points on a 9-17 clip. Julius Randle finished with 23 points on 9-16 to go with 11 rebounds - giving him his 28th double-double of the season. Randle's 28th such game ranks him 14th in the NBA this season, which is amazing for a guy who missed all of last season with an injury and suffered from a lack of minutes earlier in the season.

"It was important," Randle said. "We've got to show that we've grown. We're not just satisfied with one game, but we're able to come back the next game and play that well again."

Don't forget about the Lakers other first-round rookie, Larry Nance Jr. Nance added eight points and 10 boards off the bench in just 20 minutes, and the rookie out of Wyoming has relished the increase in minutes he has gotten as of late. Marcelo Huertas had five points with six boards and five dimes but did have a team-high six turnovers on the night.

The Lakers led in every category except for turnovers and blocked shots. The Lakers used a 39-point third quarter to change the game in their favor to win back-to-back games for the first time since January 3rd. Los Angeles shot 49 percent from the field and 34 percent from three, and the Lakers also had 45 rebounds to the Magic's 35 boards.

"The second half, we came out and played with the same fire and intensity and passion that we played with for 48 minutes against the Golden State Warriors," coach Byron Scott said. "The last couple games, I'm pretty happy with the effort. Our attention to detail is much better. It's a very small sample, but these two games, if it's any indication on how we can play for the rest of the season, I think we'll all be pretty happy."

Orlando Runs Out Of Magic

Orlando just simply could not hang around with this ecstatic group of Lakers. The Magic were without Nikola Vucevic for the second straight game as he nurses a groin strain. Vucevic hit the memorable buzzer-beating shot on November 11 to defeat the Lakers in Orlando.

Victor Oladipo led all Magic scorers with 26 points on 10-17 from the field, and Evan Fournier had 23 points on 8-11 shooting. Jason Smith started for the injured Vucevic despite being listed as questionable coming into this one and finished with 10 points. C.J. Watson was the only other Magic player to score in double-digits on the night, finishing with 10 points and five assists.

"We played like we were tired, like we didn't want to win," Fournier said. "On good nights, we're full of focus on what's going on on the floor. It's very frustrating. We should have won."

The Magic did shoot 48 percent from the field but couldn't overcome the Lakers, even without Kobe Bryant. The Big Three of Los Angeles was simply too much, and if you add Nance into the mix, the four youngsters combined for 82 of the Lakers 107 points.

"They had the three best players on the floor tonight," Orlando Magic coach Scott Skiles said.

Human Highlight Reel Aaron Gordon

Just weeks after being in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest, Aaron Gordon added another smoldering dunk to his already-impressive highlight reel. The second year forward, who was drafted just three spots ahead of Julius Randle, had Staples Center in shock with this huge dunk on Tuesday night.

Kobe Bryant Out Again

Kobe Bryant sat out on Tuesday after he played more than 20 minutes in the win over the Warriors with that ailing right shoulder. Bryant has missed four of the Lakers last five home games, and has a 50/50 shot to play when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town on Thursday night.

Up Next

The Magic will stay in California and head up north to take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday, and the Lakers will stay home once again to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night.