Los Angeles Lakers Young Trio Overwhelm Orlando Magic, 107-98
Ty Nowell / Lakers.com

Just a couple days after the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors, in perhaps the biggest upset in NBA history, the young Los Angeles Lakers made it two straight victories on Tuesday night. The Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 107-98 at the Staples Center. 

Lakers Big Three Flourishes 

Ladies and gentlemen, the future of the Los Angeles Lakers is here. It is safe to say that the post-Kobe era has begun, even though Kobe Bryant has six weeks remaining in his career. The big three of Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle, and D'Angelo Russell exploded for 74 of the team's 107 points on Tuesday night. That marked the first time all year where each of the three scored at least 20 points. To make things even more amazing, each of the three shot better than 50 percent from the field on the night. They did so with Kobe Bryant sitting in a blazer and slacks on the Lakers bench. 

D'Angelo Russell led all scorers on the night with a game-high 27 points on 11-19 shooting with three assists and three steals. Second-year guard Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points on a 9-17 clip. Julius Randle finished with 23 points on 9-16 to go with 11 rebounds - giving him his 28th double-double of the season. Randle's 28th such game ranks him 14th in the NBA this season, which is amazing for a guy who missed all of last season with an injury and suffered from a lack of minutes earlier in the season. 

"It was important," Randle said. "We've got to show that we've grown. We're not just satisfied with one game, but we're able to come back the next game and play that well again." 

Don't forget about the Lakers other first-round rookie, Larry Nance Jr. Nance added eight points and 10 boards off the bench in just 20 minutes, and the rookie out of Wyoming has relished the increase in minutes he has gotten as of late. Marcelo Huertas had five points with six boards and five dimes but did have a team-high six turnovers on the night. 