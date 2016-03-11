Cleveland Cavaliers Top Los Angeles Lakers In Final Kobe-LeBron Meeting

Kobe Bryant - LeBron James. Two legends. Two champions. Two all-time greats who will never face off against each other again. This game was circled on everybody's calendars from the minute Kobe Bryant announced his decision to hang up his shoes at the end of the season. The game did not disappoint by any means, with the Cleveland Cavaliers beating the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 120-108 on Thursday night. 

The atmosphere was electric, and Staples Center was, of course, packed full of fans wanting to catch a glimpse of both of these legendary players. With Kobe Bryant sitting out Tuesday's game, questions arose as to whether he would suit up against Cleveland. Still nursing that ailing right shoulder, the Black Mamba gave it a go and everybody in the arena enjoyed every second these two were on the floor together. 