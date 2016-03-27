Dallas Mavericks PG Deron Williams Out For Next Two Games

Engaged in a heated race for the eighth seed in the Western Conference and already without small forward Chandler Parsons for the remainder of the season due to a torn meniscus, the last thing the scuffling Dallas Mavericks needed was to lose their second leading scorer to injury. 

Williams Heading Back To Dallas For Evaluation

Unfortunately for head coach Rick Carlisle, this is exactly what has occurred, as point guard Deron Williams is expected to miss at least the next two games with an abdominal strain after sitting out Friday night's 128-120 pounding at the hands of the league-leading Golden State Warriors