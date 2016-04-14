Los Angeles Lakers beat Utah Jazz in final page of Kobe Bryant's storybook career
Kobe Bryant addresses the crowd for the last time following the Los Angeles Lakers' 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz | Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

20 seasons. Five NBA championships. Third All-time in points. 18 All-star games, two NBA Finals MVP, 11-time All-NBA First team, and 9-time All-Defensive team. That's just a small section of Kobe s marvelous list of accomplishments. 

In his last game ever, the Black Mamba added another mark to that historic resume. Kobe "Bean" Bryant finished with 60 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Utah Jazz, 101-96, at Staples Center on Wednesday night. 

This will be one to remember for the ages. The storybook ending to the career of one of the best players to ever play the sport, or any sport for that matter. 

Kobe's Finale 

This was awesome from start to finish. Even from early on Wednesday morning, Lakers fans were gathered outside Staples Center, reporters posted in front of LA Live, anchors standing in front of cameras talking and celebrating the past two decades of the legendary seasons of Bean. 

There were tons of banners hanging outside Staples Center, and before the game the Lakers presented Bryant and his wife with beautiful Retirement Rings. After the introductions, Magic Johnson gave a tribute speech about the times of Bryant. The Lakers played tribute after tribute before and during the game, every chance they had. 