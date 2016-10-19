2016-2017 NBA Team Preview: Boston Celtics
(Photomontage: VAVEL)

The Boston Celtics are poised for another step upwards this season. Adding big man Al Horford in free agency will give them a huge boost. They missed out on Kevin Durant and might have failed to make a big trade around the draft but it was always more important that they didn’t make any big mistakes, like committing too much money to the wrong players.

The goal for this season is obviously to win at least one playoff series and Al Horford is close to the perfect addition to the roster to achieve that. The Celtics have lacked a big man who can both be a primary scoring option if needed and be the anchor of a very aggressive defense. Coach Brad Stevens has spent a lot of time in the previous seasons tinkering with his lineups to find the right balance but this season he should be able to use his starters as his go-to unit also for closing out games. Though we’ll probably still see some substitutions dependent on match-ups.

The starting five as expected

Isaiah Thomas made the All-Star team for the Eastern Conference last season and was arguably the Celtics most productive player on offense, creating both for himself (22.2 points/game) and others (6.2 assists/game). He is still the weakest link on defense among the starters but that’s not as bad as it sounds. The Celtics still play great team defense when he’s on the floor because they have stalwarts like Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder in the lineup.

Bradley became the second Celtics player to receive honors last season when he made All-Defensive 1st Team, his second Defensive Team selection in his career. He has set his eyes on Kawhi Leonard’s Defensive Player of the Year spot in this season, though that’s a lofty ambition. Bradley has improved his game on both ends every season he has been in the league and entering his 7th season, he is not only the undisputed veteran (no one else has been longer than three years with the team) but also a very valuable player. 

If his improved offensive game carries over from pre-season he might have transformed himself from a 3-and-D specialist to an almost complete player who can also be a playmaker for himself and others. 

Jae Crowder was one vote from making the All-Defensive 2nd Team last season, beating among others LeBron James in the election. The Celtics were doomed in the Atlanta series when Crowder got injured right before last season’s playoff and only returned as a much-hampered version of himself. He used last season to establish himself as a starter in the league and during pre-season he has shown that he might be even better this season.

Al Horford was probably the Celtics’ biggest free agent acquisition in franchise history and the expectations for the Dominican big man were and are high. All through pre-season, he has shown everything that the Celtics want from him except being a go-to guy when the game is on the line, that has to wait until an important game is actually on the line.

Amir Johnson has so far grabbed hold of the fifth spot in the starting line-up and he may keep it through the season, depending on how Kelly Olynyk fits in with the new rotation when he is ready. Johnson has looked very comfortable in pre-season and seems to be injury free, a good sign for the season.

Kelly Olynyk hasn’t been able to practice with contact yet, but that’s according to schedule after his shoulder injury. It’s an important season for Olynyk. He has already proven his worth as a match-up problem for most bench units, but he has yet to be consistent enough to be a key player for a good team.

Marcus Smart is "the sixth starter"

Brad Stevens has called Marcus Smart ”the sixth starter” on the team, which doesn’t make sense if taken literally. But Smart has shown that he can play with and against the best lineups the pre-season has offered. He seems to have improved his mid-range game but the three point shot that he’s been working on this summer hasn’t been falling.

When Smart plays with the second unit he shares ballhandling responsibilities with Terry Rozier, who has been a revelation since his breakout performance in limited minutes in the first round series against Atlanta in the spring. Through Summer League and pre-season Rozier has often been the best player on the court and the biggest scoring threat for Boston’s bench.

Jaylen Brown is the youngest player on the roster and he comes with both question marks and big expectations. He makes rookie mistakes on both ends of the floor but has already wowed the fans with his athletic plays, something that hasn’t been prevalent in Boston since the last time Gerald Green was around.