Brooklyn Nets hand Los Angeles Lakers eighth-straight loss, 107-97
Brooklyn Nets Center Brook Lopez (11) reacts after converting on a 3-point shot. Photo Courtesy of Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports.

After taking a 125-118 loss on Nov. 14 to the Lakers in Los Angeles,  the Brooklyn Nets finished the season series tied at one apiece with a win at Barclays Center. 

Brooklyn Relied on Free Throw Shooting Early

The Nets could not buy a shot at the start of the contest. They went one-of-nine from the three-point line and shot 32 percent from the field. Yet their free throw shooting was on point with them converting on 10 out of 11 attempts. On the other hand,  Los Angeles did not have problems finding their shots early on. They shot 52 percent and finished the first period on a 9-0 run to take a 30-27 lead.

Nets Straighten Up their Defense

Brooklyn held their opponents to only 13 points in the second stanza of the game. That was the lowest amount of points they allowed any opponent to score in a frame this season. The nets ended the period on a 13-4 run which included a three-point buzzer beater by Sean Kilpatrick to earn a nine-point lead at halftime.

Turnovers Piled Up in a Hurry for Brooklyn