Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love injures hand, will miss six-to-eight weeks

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a huge blow. Forward Kevin Love could miss six-to-eight weeks after suffering an injury Tuesday evening against the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Kevin Love likely out 6-8 weeks — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 31, 2018

Reports state that Love suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left hand in the first half of Cleveland’s matchup against the Pistons. Love went back to the locker room with Cleveland’s trainer, Steven Spiro, before the news broke during halftime.

The injury comes on the heels of Love’s All-Star announcement, being one of the reserves on teammate LeBron James’s team. This marks the second season in a row where Love will miss the All-Star game due to injury, having been selected last season before suffering a knee injury which kept him sidelined for multiple weeks.

Love is the third player on James’s All-Star team who requires an injury replacement, as New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins was replaced by Oklahoma City Thunder's forward Paul George after suffering a season-ending injury, and Washington Wizards guard John Wall was announced to be missing the same time frame as Love following a knee procedure.

Other problems in Cleveland

Love’s injury also comes just days after the news broke that the Cavaliers locker room has been a place of major tension, where players were involved in heated disputes following a devastating loss to the Thunder. It was reported that teammates were frustrated that Love missed a majority of the blowout game, as well as the following day’s practice.

Isaiah Thomas noted that players were not happy that he did not stay on the sidelines to support the rest of his team.

Despite these concerns, Love is having arguably his best season since joining the Cavaliers four years ago. In 47 games, Love is averaging approximately 18 points and 10 rebounds per game on 46 percent shooting from the field.

Cleveland has been a magnet to injuries all season, as other major pieces like Thomas, Tristan Thompson, and Derrick Rose all missed significant time this season.

Possible changes coming soon?

The Cavaliers have been at the center of many trade rumors involving players like Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who just traded away Blake Griffin to Detroit, and Sacramento Kings' George Hill, and this major injury will put pressure on their front office to make a major move as the trade deadline approaches.