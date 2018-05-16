NBA draft lottery set

The 2018 NBA draft lottery is now set. The mystery as to who will pick first has been revealed. The curse that has haunted the Phoenix Suns has now been lifted. The other two organizations in the top three have the opportunity to select players that will impact their franchises in positive ways. Some teams were surprised as to how far they fell in lottery.

Here is the 2018 NBA order

1) Phoenix Suns

The Suns' most important victory of the year came in way of the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. It is the first time in team history that they will make a selection with the No. 1 overall selection.

This is the fourth straight season in which the team with the best chance to end up with the No. 1 selection got the top spot.

Phoenix will have a big decision to make. With needs at both center and point guard, two of top players in the draft have some type of familiarity with the Suns. Center DeAndre Ayton played his college ball at the University of Arizona while point guard Luka Doncic was coached by Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov.

This will be the biggest decision the franchise has to make in recent memory.

2) Sacramento Kings

This is the 12th consecutive year the Kings will pick in the top 10. Sacramento has not made the playoffs since 2006, the longest drought in the NBA.

The Kings will have to make this years selection count. Last season the Kings selected De'Aaron Fox with the fifth selection. After Fox, their resent first round picks have not made the impact the Kings were looking for.

Since 2013, the Kings have selected Ben McLemore, Nik Stauskas, Willie Cauley-Stein, drafted and traded Marquese Chriss in 2016 and drafting and trading Zach Collins in 2017.

3) Atlanta Hawks

For the first time since 2007, the Hawks will select in the lottery.

With recent comments made by guard Dennis Schroder, the Hawks thoughts may be elsewhere at the moment. Schroder expressed his interests in being traded this offseason and indicated he would like to play for either the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks.

Owner Tony Ressler and general manger David Hein hope this might sway Schroder in the other direction.

Since 2014, the Hawks first round selections include ​Adreian Payne, Kelly Ombre, DeAndre Bembry and John Collins.

4) Memphis Grizzlies

Coming into the draft lottery, Memphis had a 19.9 percent chance at the No. 1 pick. Instead they will make a selection at the No. 4 spot. The mission for the Grizzlies is to find some pieces to build around point guard Mike Conley.

The two glaring needs that the Grizzlies need to address are finding a player that can score from the wing and a big man that can protect the paint.

Assuming Memphis misses out on the top-three prospects, Mohamed Bamba, Michael Porter Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr. and or Trae Young could be options.

5) Dallas Mavericks

So much for tanking. With a 13.8 percent chance at the No.1 pick, the Mavericks were knocked down to the N0. 5 spot.

Finding a replacement for Dirk Nowitzki has to be the priority for Dallas. The franchise center will be 40-years-old by the time the season tips off and he has shown signs of slowing down. Nowitzki does plan to return next season but how much does he have left in the tank?

The Mavs could use her at the forward and guard positions as well.

Rest of the lottery

6) Orlando Magic

7) Chicago Bulls

8) Cleveland Cavaliers

9) New York Knicks

10) Philadelphia 76ers (from Los Angeles Lakers)

11) Charlotte Hornets

12) Los Angeles Clippers

13) Los Angeles Clippers

14) Denver Nuggets