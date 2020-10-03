Los Angeles Takes Two Game Lead in NBA Finals

The Lakers are on a mission at the 'bubble', and with yet another impressive victory over the Miami Heat, Los Angeles is just two wins away from lifting the franchise's first NBA championship since 2010.

The Heat didn't count with Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo for Game 2, as the Lakers cruised to a 124-114 victory in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Lakers lead 2-0 in this best-of-seven NBA Finals, the first 2-0 series lead for LeBron James in a Finals in his career.

James and Anthony Davis are taking their dominance to new heights. Both took over Game 2 and became the first pair of Lakers teammates since Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant to each score more than 30 points in a Finals game.

For the second straight game, James barely missed out on a triple-double, posting 33 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds. And the Heat once again had no answer for Davis, who had 32 points on 15-of-20 shooting from the field and 14 rebounds.

"Being in high school, watching the Kobe-Shaq duo was the most dominant duo that I have personally seen in my life from a basketball perspective," James said. "Obviously we knew the force that Shaq brought to the table, but the elegance and force that Kobe played with as well. They were very dominant in what they did on the floor, on both sides of the floor.

"So to be in the conversation with those two guys, myself and AD, is just very humbling, because I grew up watching those guys. I grew up admiring Kobe, obviously, a kid coming straight out of high school. ... And the force that Shaq played with. It's very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats."

Frank Vogel has been also able to figure out which rotations to implement in order for everyone to feel comfortable in their roles. With LeBron on the bench this postseason, the Lakers have a plus-9.5 net rating and virtually the same offensive rating (117.5) as they do with LeBron on the court, which is a huge turnaround from the regular season.

The Lakers are expected to play the Heat in Game 3 at the NBA campus this Sunday, and Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports reported Bam Adebayo intends to play after being diagnosed with a neck strain.