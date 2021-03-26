Lonzo Ball Stays With the Pelicans

Lonzo Ball will remain with the New Orleans Pelicans despite strong interest from other teams.

Ball was one of the biggest players that looked like he would be moved on NBA Trade Deadline Day.

The New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, and Los Angeles Clippers were the main teams rumored to go for the 2017 Second Overall draft pick.

He is averaging 14.2 points a game, the most he will have ever averaged. He is also averaging 5.6 assists and shooting an impressive 38.5% from three.

Recently the great Magic Johnson praised Ball when discussing his trade rumours.

"There's no point guard in this league whose basketball IQ is higher than Lonzo Ball," He said

He is a great playmaker and defender who would be a great fit in a lot of teams.

Despite his father LaVar Ball saying the Pelicans should trade his son and suggesting he wasn't happy there. Although Lonzo Ball has indicated he wants to stay with the Pelicans and fight for a playoff spot according to the Post.

He will get his wish and will be given the chance to push for a playoff spot with the Pelicans.

He is also a restricted free agent next year.