Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Raptors vs. Nets live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information from the Barclays Center. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets online and live in the NBA 2022-2023 Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Raptors vs Nets game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Kevin Durant, a must see player!
The Brooklyn forward is the top figure of the Nets and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister with an average of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The Nets star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the captains for the all-star game, this was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets arrive?
The Brooklyn team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round. The team was surrounded by many internal problems ending with the departure of great figures like Blake Griffin, James Harden and Andre Drummond. During free agency, they did not stop talking about the departures of Durant and Irving, however this did not happen and it seems that both stars will seek to regain prominence in a squad with fewer stars and that they will have to work hard to return to the Playoffs . The Nets ended a 44-win, 38-loss streak to move into seventh place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out Cleveland to face the Celtics in the first round. For this season the Nets kept their two superstars and players like Markieff Morris, TJ Warren and Chris Chiozza arrived. The unknown of the team revolves around the return of Ben Simmons who was out most of last season, after the player will not be mentally ready to return to the court. Likewise, Steve Nash's position as team coach will be harshly evaluated since he has not been able to meet the objectives of this team that should fight for championships. Brooklyn begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can provide the greatest show. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Fred VanVleet, a must see player!
The Raptors point guard is one of the team's top figures and hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of Toronto's offensive leaders averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The project in Toronto is not one of those with the greatest spotlight but, without a doubt, it has great potential and good players to seek to qualify for the next round. The point guard's connection with the likes of Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. will be critical to meeting Toronto's goals. VanVleet will be the one to draw all the limelight and that will help take the pressure off the promising youngsters.
How does the Raptors get here?
The Toronto team kicks off a new NBA season, after falling in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Raptors ranked fifth with a record of 48 wins and 38 losses. The Canadians are in a good sporting moment and have a solid base of players such as: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby. During free agency good reinforcements arrived for the second unit such as Juancho Hernangomez, Otto Porter Jr. and Josh Jackson. Toronto has good pieces to have another good year and qualify for the playoffs, although it is difficult for the team to fight for the ring. The team's good season last year was enough for Scottie Barnes to win the rookie of the year award and we will continue to see his development this year. This year's goal is to get yes or yes to the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Barclays Center located in the city of Brooklyn will host this regular season duel between two teams that are looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in the Eastern Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Barclays Center, at 7:30 p.m.