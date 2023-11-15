Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic live streaming
Nets e Magic in NBA Cup
NBA CUP:
Below 224.5 points for the match
Orlando Magic favorite
Orlando Magic
Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have one game in hand and are on a run of five wins and four losses. Last Friday (11) the Florida team played at home against the mighty Milwaukee Bucks and managed to win 112-97.
In the game at the Amway Center against the Bucks, coach Jamahl Mosley's team shot 42.9% overall and 38.5% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Paolo Banchero, with a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds, as well as five assists and a steal, Franz Wagner, who had 24 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Jalen Suggs, who added 20 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Brooklyn Nets
During the game against the Wizards, the Nets hit 37.8% of their shots and 24.5% of their three-pointers. Their most outstanding players were Mikal Bridges, with a double-double of 27 points and 13 rebounds, as well as two assists and a steal, Cam Johnson, responsible for 14 points, six rebounds and an assist, and Nic Claxton, who contributed a double-double of ten points and 13 rebounds, as well as two assists and four blocks.
Keeping an eye on the game
The Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, November 14, starting at 9:30 p.m. (Brasília time), in an NBA In-Season Tournament 2023/2024 match at the Barclays Center in New York City. The NBA Cup is a competition in cup format that will be played alongside the league's regular season. The tournament ends on December 9.
The first phase consists of the group stage, while the second is made up of knockout rounds. To determine each team's opponents in the Group games, the 15 teams from each conference were divided into three groups of five teams by random draw. Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic are in East Group C.
Venue: Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Time: 21:30
Where to watch: NBA League Pass
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil