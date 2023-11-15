Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: Brooklyn Nets

Update Live Commentary
When is Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic and how to follow LIVE?

League: NBA

Venue: Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

Time: 21:30

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic match will be broadcast live on pay-per-view NBA LEague Pass.
Nets e Magic in NBA Cup

The Nets have played two games in the NBA Cup, with one loss and one win. In their last game, they were beaten by the Celtics. In the regular NBA, the Nets are 9th in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 5-5. Cam Thomas has been the team's standout player this season. Making their debut in the competition, the Magic have Paolo Banchero as their main player. With a good run so far this season, the team is in 6th place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 5-4. In their last game they won a big game against the Bucks.
NBA CUP:

The NBA Cup is a competition in cup format that will be played alongside the league's regular season. The tournament ends on December 9.  The first phase consists of the group stage, while the second is made up of knockout rounds. To determine each team's opponents in the Group games, the 15 teams from each conference were divided into three groups of five teams by random draw. Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic are in East Group C.
Below 224.5 points for the match

With some of the Brooklyn Nets' main offensive names out, the New York team's score could be slightly below its average (113). Combined with the Orlando Magic's offense scoring around 110 points per game, the extra guess indicates the over/under market, where the Nets-Magic clash won't exceed the 224-point mark.
Orlando Magic favorite

With Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons certain to be absent, as well as Lonnie Walker IV (who is doubtful) for the Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges could be a little overloaded. As a result, the Orlando Magic have a good opportunity to pinch a win away from home, and so the recommended guess in the final score market is for the Magic to win.
Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have one game in hand and are on a run of five wins and four losses. Last Friday (11) the Florida team played at home against the mighty Milwaukee Bucks and managed to win 112-97.

In the game at the Amway Center against the Bucks, coach Jamahl Mosley's team shot 42.9% overall and 38.5% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Paolo Banchero, with a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds, as well as five assists and a steal, Franz Wagner, who had 24 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Jalen Suggs, who added 20 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Brooklyn Nets

With a 50% record so far this season, the Brooklyn Nets have won five and lost five. In their most recent outing, Jacque Vaughn's team received a visit from the Washington Wizards and won 102-94.

During the game against the Wizards, the Nets hit 37.8% of their shots and 24.5% of their three-pointers. Their most outstanding players were Mikal Bridges, with a double-double of 27 points and 13 rebounds, as well as two assists and a steal, Cam Johnson, responsible for 14 points, six rebounds and an assist, and Nic Claxton, who contributed a double-double of ten points and 13 rebounds, as well as two assists and four blocks.

Keeping an eye on the game

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic live NBA action on Tuesday, November 14, at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, November 14, starting at 9:30 p.m. (Brasília time), in an NBA In-Season Tournament 2023/2024 match at the Barclays Center in New York City. The NBA Cup is a competition in cup format that will be played alongside the league's regular season. The tournament ends on December 9.

The first phase consists of the group stage, while the second is made up of knockout rounds. To determine each team's opponents in the Group games, the 15 teams from each conference were divided into three groups of five teams by random draw. Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic are in East Group C.

Welcome to the Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Brooklyn Nets on one side. On the other side is the Orlando Magic. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
