Brooklyn Nets 102-94 Washington Wizards

Mikal Bridges’ performance secured victory for the Brooklyn Nets in a close final quarter to overcome the Washington Wizards.

Nets 102 Wizards 94

Bridges finished the game with 27 points and 13 rebounds in a standout performance to move his team into nineth place in the Eastern Conference.

After a dominant start from Jacque Vaughn’s side, Washington were able to level the game in the final quarter to make the score 80-80 with nine minutes remaining.

The Nets led the game by 17 points at the beginning of the second quarter but a shift in momentum helped the visitors close the gap.

Spencer Dinwiddie made four free throws in the final 30 seconds to put the game to bed.

Despite Brooklyn’s 15-point lead in the first quarter, a flurry of shots from outside the D by Bilal Coulibaly and Deni Avdija closed the gap before the end of the first half.

Bridges led the Nets to an eight-point lead in the first half with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Coulibaly and Kyle Kuzma scored a total of 35 points going forward but were unable to help Wes Unseld’s side take victory on the road.

It was a slow start to the game with both teams missing their first three shot attempts and going over two minutes without a point.

Brooklyn fought well in the opening two quarters with 37 rebounds compared to the Wizards who were only able to make 19.

Dorian Finney-Smith scored the Nets’ opening three points after the team missed their first eight three-pointers in the opening four minutes.

The Wizards and Nets struggled to find consistency when attacking with both teams shooting below forty percent on the court in the opening two quarters.

Nic Claxton’s return from injury added to Washington’s struggles as he made 13 rebounds and four crucial blocks.

At the end of the first quarter, the home team went 3/17 from the three-point line but still held a 15-point lead.