RECAP: Hawks Survive Thriller in Mexico City

Led by Trae Young's record-setting 41-point performance, the Atlanta Hawks surpassed the Orlando Magic in the 2023 NBA Mexico City Game by a one-point victory. The Hawks survived the Magic 120-119, thanks to a clutch three-pointer from Dejounte Murray from the corner in the last minute of regulation.

Young's 41 points equaled the record set by the Mavericks star Luka Doncic for an NBA game in Mexico City. The Slovenian initially set the milestone against the Detroit Pistons in 2019.

Quinn Snyder's team proved why they are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta had five different players scoring in double digits, including a 15-point performance off the bench from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Mexican crowd

Over 19,000 people attended the game at Arena Ciudad de México, which created an unbelievable atmosphere. Orlando's Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, and Atlanta's Jalen Johnson and Trae Young spoke about the incredible Mexican fanbase that welcomed them with open arms from day one.

''I loved the energy in the Arena tonight,'' Young said in the postgame press conference. ''From when guys were checking in to when guys were scoring, the electricity was high from the beginning of the game. It was fun playing here.''

Atlanta Guard, Johnson added that this has been ''one of the best atmospheres he's ever played in in his career.''

Stars in attendance

Multiple stars from sports and entertainment were in attendance. This includes NBA Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Scottie Pippen, alongside musicians like Peso Pluma and Danna Paola, and Mexican soccer National Team member, Carlos Salcedo.

Mexican fans traveled from all parts of the country to live the NBA experience in their home soil and undoubtedly, this memory will last them forever.