Isaiah Hartenstein's journey from being an MVP in the NBA G League Finals with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to becoming a key player for the New York Knicks this season shouldn't go unnoticed. The 25-year-old center holds dual nationality from the United States and Germany, and is now on his fifth NBA team since 2018.

The G League has proven to be the start of incredible careers for multiple established NBA players and champions. Yet again, Hartenstein shows why the development league can play a big role in a players journey to the association.

Hartenstein has established himself as one of the hardest-working big men since he was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. His versatility on both ends of the court has been one of the reasons why the Center is an 'X-Factor' for the Knicks.

Throughout this season, Hartenstein has been averaging 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists in 25 minutes per game. In the playoffs last year, he also played a crucial role in their journey to the Eastern Conference semifinals playing 20 minutes per contest through 11 games.

Getting back

The Center has had an Achilles issue that has kept him off the floor multiple times this season. As of now, he's working on his rhythm to get back to producing for Tom Thibodeau.

“I’m still just catching rhythm. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Hartenstein said. “I’m more comfortable and just catching my rhythm, I think that’s the biggest thing.

“I feel it now a little bit. But that’s why you ramp it up because it will get better and better... That’s the good thing about it.”

Despite facing challenges and moving between teams early in his career, he has continued to develop and prove his worth at the highest level of basketball.