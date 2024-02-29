One of the 2 most important games tomorrow, the leader of the Eastern Conference faces the 7th place in the Western Conference. An interesting confrontation between both teams that has become a match with a lot of history and that will define the best team.

Where do they play?

The TD Garden will be the venue for the NBA regular season game, located in Boston, Massachusetts. Since September 30, 1995, it has been the home of the Boston Celtics and has a capacity of 18,624 spectators.

How do both teams arrive?

The Boston team started the new tournament well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 season, with 46 games won and 12 lost, they are in first place in the Eastern Conference. Their last game was on February 27, 2023 and resulted in a 117-99 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden and thus won another game in the season. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks are on a winning streak, with 34 games won and 25 lost, they established themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on February 28 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Mavs won 136-125 at the Scotiabank Arena and thus the Dallas Mavericks achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.

Where to watch and what time does Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics play?

The game will not be broadcast on television for Mexico. It will only be streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 19:30 (ET) and you can't miss it.

Background

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Dallas Mavericks have won twice and on three other occasions the winners were the Boston Celtics.

Last confrontation

The last time these two teams met was on January 22, 2024 at the American Airlines Center, in that game the Boston Celtics won 119 to 110. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again today.

Referees

The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: James Williams (#60).

Referee: Karl Lane (#77).

Referee: Brandon Schwab (#86).

Playback Center: Sean Wright, JT Orr and Lauren Holtkamp.

Players to watch

Luka Doncic (#77): The forward this tournament is his fifth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 34.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game respectively, he is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight on the team.

Jayson Tatum (#0): He is one of the best players in the league, he will be key in the offensive attack, this season he has managed to average 28 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. His experience will be of utmost importance and he must lead the team to victory.