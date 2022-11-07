RECAP: Capitanes Win Opening G-League Game In Mexico City

With a spectacular atmosphere at the Mexico City Arena, the Capitanes achieved their first home victory in history as part of the NBA G-League.

The Mexican team, which participated in the American league last season and played all of its games away from home, had a great reception from the fans.

It was a tough first challenge for the Mexico City Capitanes as they faced the defending NBA G-League champions, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

From the beginning it was a very close game but the Capitanes managed to get a comfortable lead after three quarters of the game. In the end, the Latinos would get their first victory of the season by a score of 120-84.

Cumplimos un objetivo y logramos un sueño, ¡𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐞𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐞𝐧 𝐥𝐚 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐆 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞! 🏀💖



Mexico City dominance

Capitanes outscored the Vipers in each of the four quarters of the game.

Mason Jones led the game with 32 points and eight assists. The contribution of multiple players was the factor that tipped the balance in favor of Mexico City.

In addition to Jones, five players posted double figures in points, including Shabazz Napier, Jahlil Okafor, Justin Minaya, Gary Clark and Bruno Caboclo.

Both Clark and Caboclo posted double doubles with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and 14 points and 13 rebounds respectively.

The Capitanes also did a great job allowing only three Rio Grande Valley players to score more than 10 points.

Louis King posted his first double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Cassius Stanley and Houston Rockets Two-Way player Darius Days contributed 18 and 16 points apiece.

Up next

Mexico City will now play at home against the Memphis Hustle, Texas Legends and Lakeland Magic before traveling for their first away game against the Austin Spurs.