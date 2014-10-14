NFL Power Rankings For Week 7

Rank Prev. Team Record Remarks

1 2 Broncos 4-1 Peyton Manning closed to within two of the all-time touchdown passing record in their 31-17 win over the Jets. Ronnie Hillman rushed for 100 yards and along with Juwan Thompson helped establish a legit running attack, something the Broncos have been needing to complete the package. Up Next: vs 49ers.

2 3 Chargers 5-1 It doesn't matter the record, when AFC West teams meet the games are generally close. The Chargers were able to pull it together at the end and pick up an important division win over the Raiders on the road. Up Next: vs Chiefs.

3 7 Cowboys 5-1 What's one of the reasons that the Dallas defense has improved over last year's defense that was the third worst in league history? DeMarco Murray, who is chewing up yardage and the game clock, sidelining opposing offenses. Up Next: vs Giants.

4 5 Eagles 5-1 The Eagles shutout a Giants team that had come in averaging more than 30 points a game in the previous three games. Next Up: Bye.

5 1 Seahawks 3-2 The Seahawks had no answer for the Cowboys rushing attack as they gave up their first 100 yard rushing game. After a post-game confrontation with Russell Wilson on the sideline, an angry Doug Baldwin called out his teammates for "bs-ing themselves." Up Next: at Rams.

6 6 Colts 4-2 The Colts jumped ahead early against the Texans, leading 24-0 after the first quarter. The defense and turnovers by the Colts offense allowed the Texans to cut the lead to 33-28 in the fourth. The defense redeemed themselves with two late turnovers to hold off the Texans and take over sole possession of first in the AFC South. Up Next: vs Bengals.

7 8 Cardinals 4-1 Carson Palmer was finally able to return in the 30-20 win over the Redskins. The win keeps the Cardinals in first place in the NFC West. Kudos to Drew Stanton for keeping things running smoothly during Palmer's absence. Next Up: at Raiders.

8 10 49ers 4-2 How can a team that does nothing but win have so many issues? Next Up: at Broncos

9 9 Packers 4-2 Aaron Rodgers passed for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the come-from-behind win over the Dolphins. Rodgers now has 15 TD's on the season with just one interception. Next Up: vs Panthers.

10 11 Patriots 4-2 Tom Brady picked up his 60th 300-yard game as he victimized the Bills for the 23rd time in 25 games. Next Up: vs Jets.

11 4 Bengals 3-1-1 The Bengals defense has been falling apart lately, surrendering 73 points over the last two games. A team that was just a few short weeks ago being touted as the best in the league, suddenly finds itself on a downward spiral with it's best player (A.J. Green) injured and it's once strong defense now ranked 22nd in the NFL. Next Up: at Colts.

12 12 Ravens 4-2 The new Gary Kubiak offense clicked big time on Sunday - Tampa Bay. Four first quarter touchdowns from Joe Flacco, 475 total yards, and the most road points (48) in franchise history propelled the Ravens offense into new territory. Next Up: vs Falcons.

13 13 Lions 4-2 Matt Prater should fix the problem plaguing the Lions at kicker. The Lions need to get Calvin Johnson healthy and find consistency on both sides of the ball. Once that is done they will be a strong contender in the NFC. Next Up: vs Saints.

14 14 Texans 3-3 The defense has struggled but with Jadeveon Clowney returning soon things should begin to tighten up. Next Up: at Steelers.

15 20 Bears 3-3 The Bears defense smothered the Falcons on the road, holding their potent offense to just 287 yards. The good Jay Cutler also showed up as he threw for 381 yards and one touchdown without throwing an interception in the 27-13 victory. Up Next: vs Dolphins.

16 23 Browns 3-2 The Browns have developed a potent running attack as Brian Hoyer needed just 17 passes to pick up a big win against division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The schedule has set up well for the Browns. Their next three opponents (Jaguars, Raiders, and Buccaneers) are a combined 1-16. Up Next: at Jaguars.

17 15 Panthers 3-2-1 The Panthers rode their 2nd ranked defense to the playoffs and the NFC's #2 seed last season. This season has been a different story as the defense is ranked 28th and doesn't appear to be getting better. Up Next: at Packers.

18 17 Giants 3-3 After scoring 30 or more points in their previous three games, hopes were running high for the Giants and their new offense. Then came Week 6 and a 27-0 loss to the Eagles. Eli Manning was 13-of-23 for 151 yards and no touchdowns while being sacked eight times. Up Next: at Cowboys.

19 18 Bills 3-3 The Bills loss to the Patriots at home was a missed opportunity to make a statement and hold on to first place in the AFC East. The Bills committed three turnovers including a Kyle Orton interception and fumble. Losing three out of the last four has dampened hopes a little in northern New York but they have a get-well game upcoming at home. Up Next: vs Vikings.

20 16 Steelers 3-3 The Steelers defense is a shadow of it's old self and is not stopping anybody. If the offense falters, like it did against the Browns, the Steelers won't be winning many games. Up Next: vs Texans.

21 19 Saints 2-3 Saints were on a bye in Week 6. They come off the bye with a road game. They have struggled on the road but they will be in another dome against a team that is running hot and cold. Up Next: at Lions.

22 21 Chiefs 2-3 Chiefs were on a bye in Week 6. They come off the bye with a chance to even their record and gain ground in the AFC West.Up Next: at Chargers

23 22 Falcons 2-4 The Falcons have struggled all year on the road but their one saving grace was the Georgia Dome, until last Sunday. The same issues that were killing them on the road followed them home as Jay Cutler exposed a flawed secondary. Matt Ryan couldn't get anything going against the Chicago defense as he was only 19-of-37 passing with one touchdown. Up Next: at Ravens.

24 24 Dolphins 2-3 The Dolphins were up 24-20 over the Packers with two minutes to go before they allowed Aaron Rodgers to direct a 60-yard drive, including converting on a fourth-and-10, to score the winning touchdown. Painful home loss. Up Next: at Bears.

25 25 Vikings 2-4 Teddy Bridgewater's second career start was one to forget as the Lions sacked him eight times and intercepted him three times. After the game, head coach Mike Zimmer blasted his team for being undisciplined. Are the Vikings turning into a soap opera? Next Up: at Bills.

26 30 Titans 2-4 The Titans nearly blew their second straight game as it took a blocked field goal by Sammie Hill in the game's final seconds to preserve a win over the winless Jaguars. Up Next: at Redskins.

27 27 Rams 1-4 For the third straight week the Rams allowed a double digit lead to slip away. The lack of a killer instinct once a lead is gained as well as ridiculous penalties have done in this team. Don't usually see a Jeff Fisher team play so carelessly. Up Next: vs Seahawks.

28 26 Redskins 1-5 Kirk Cousins has had an up and down audition for the starting job since RG III's injury. He will have another month and a half to convince the Redskins he's the answer. Up Next: vs Titans.

29 28 Buccaneers 1-5 The Bucs were out of this game before it began. The NFL's 32nd ranked defense was scorched for four TD's in the first quarter by Joe Flacco. Up Next: Bye.

30 29 Jets 1-5 The Jets defense showed up to play against Denver but the offense couldn't capitalize on Denver's early offensive struggles. As usual, if you are going to beat Denver you must do it early or Peyton Manning will figure you out. Up Next: at Patriots.

31 31 Jaguars 0-6 Close but no first win as a last second field goal is blocked. Up Next: vs Browns.