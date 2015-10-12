NFL Quick Pick: Complete Week Six Schedule, Vegas Lines, Stats, VAVEL Picks

As Week 6 begins in the NFL, six undefeated teams (5-0 Atlanta Falcons, 4-0 Carolina Panthers, 5-0 Cincinnati Bengals, 5-0 Denver Broncos, 5-0 Green Bay Packers, and 4-0 New England Patriots) and one winless team (0-5 Detroit Lions) remain. The NFL has never had six undefeated teams this far into a season.
Oddsmakers have five of the six undefeated teams favored with only the Panthers (+7) underdogs at Seattle. The Bengals at 3-2 Buffalo and Patriots at 3-2 Indianapolis are the only undefeated teams facing an opponent with a winning record this week.
|Thursday, October 15
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Falcons (5-0) @ Saints (1-4)
|8:25 PM
|CBS/NFL Network
|Falcons -3.5
|Sunday, October 18
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Redskins (2-3) @ Jets (3-1)
|1;00 PM
|FOX
|Jets -6
|Cardinals (4-1) @ Steelers (2-2)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Cardinals -3
|Chiefs (1-4) @ Vikings (2-2)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Vikings -4
|Bengals (5-0) @ Bills (3-2)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bengals -3.5
|Bears (2-3) @ Lions (0-5)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Lions -3
|Broncos (5-0) @ Browns (2-3)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Broncos -4
|Texans (1-4) @ Jaguars (1-4)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Texans -1
|Dolphins (1-3) @ Titans (1-3)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Titans -2.5
|Panthers (4-0) @ Seahawks (2-3)
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Seahawks -7
|Chargers (2-2) @ Packers (5-0)
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Packers -10
|Ravens (1-4) @ 49ers (1-4)
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Ravens -2.5
|Patriots (4-0) @ Colts (3-2)
|8:30 PM
|NBC
|Patriots -7.5
|Monday, October 19
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Giants (3-2) @ Eagles (2-3)
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|Eagles -4
Spotlight Game:
New England Patriots - Indianapolis Colts
"Deflategate Bowl" kicks off on Sunday Night Football as the New England Patriots roll into Indianapolis to take on the Colts. This one smells like a 45-point blowout with or without Andrew Luck behind center.
The Colts have struggled on defense, ranking 29th in total defense (398.8 ypg) despite the fact they have played average to below average offenses. On Sunday night, the Colts defense will take on a Patriots offense that ranks first in yards per game and second in points scored.
The Patriots appear to be on a quest to make a statement this season after the fiasco that resulted from the investigation into the pressure level of balls used by the team in the AFC Championship Game last January versus the Colts. There has been no slowdown by the offense. In their last three games, the Patriots offense has scored 40, 51, and 30 points. The eyes of the football world have been on this game for months and one can only expect the Patriots will be looking to hang a 50 on the Colts.
Stats:
|Passing
|Tackles
|Philip Rivers
|SD
|1,613
|D'Qwell Jackson
|IND
|58
|Rushing
|Sacks
|Matt Forte
|CHI
|438
|Ezekial Ansah
|DET
|5.0
|Carlos Dunlap
|CIN
|5.0
|Receiving
|Interceptions
|DeAndre Hopkins
|HOU
|578
|Josh Norman
|CAR
|4
|Charles Woodson
|OAK
|4
|Offense
|YPG
|Defense
|YPG
|Total Offense
|Total Defense
|New England Patriots
|423.8
|Denver Broncos
|278.0
|Passing
|Passing
|New England Patriots
|331.2
|Tennessee Titans
|166.5
|Rushing
|Rushing
|Seattle Seahawks
|142.4
|Atlanta Falcons
|78.4
All stats via NFL.Com
|Graham
|Eastern
|Zevchik
|Barratt
|Boal
|Alberto
|Connett
|Wahlgren
|Williams
|Buckley
|ATL @ NO
|NP
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|WSH @ NYJ
|NP
|NYJ
|NYJ
|NYJ
|WSH
|NYJ
|NYJ
|NYJ
|NYJ
|NYJ
|ARI @ PIT
|NP
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|KC @ MIN
|NP
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|KC
|KC
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|CIN @ BUF
|NP
|CIN
|BUF
|CIN
|BUF
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|BUF
|CHI @ DET
|NP
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|CHI
|CHI
|CHI
|DET
|CHI
|DEN @ CLE
|NP
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|HOU @ JAX
|NP
|HOU
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|HOU
|JAX
|HOU
|JAX
|JAX
|MIA @ TEN
|NP
|TEN
|MIA
|TEN
|TEN
|MIA
|MIA
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|CAR @ SEA
|NP
|SEA
|SEA
|CAR
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|CAR
|SEA
|SEA
|SD @ GB
|NP
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|BAL @ SF
|NP
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|SF
|SF
|SF
|BAL
|BAL
|NE @ IND
|NP
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NYG @ PHI
|NP
|PHI
|NYG
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|Last Week
|10-4
|10-4
|9-5
|11-3
|10-4
|10-4
|9-5
|8-6
|10-4
|10-4
|This Week
|0-0
|9-5
|7-7
|9-5
|5-9
|9-5
|8-6
|9-5
|7-7
|5-9
|Overall
|53-23
|62-29
|57-34
|57-34
|54-37
|57-34
|56-35
|57-34
|55-36
|52-39
|Bowen
|Taylor
|Blakely
|Bagay
|Hunsicker
|*Evans
|*Frank
|*Huff
|**Tall
|+White
|ATL @ NO
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|NO
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|WSH @ NYJ
|NYJ
|WSH
|NYJ
|NYJ
|NYJ
|NYJ
|NYJ
|NYJ
|NYJ
|WSH
|ARI @ PIT
|ARI
|PIT
|PIT
|ARI
|PIT
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|KC @ MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|KC
|KC
|MIN
|KC
|MIN
|MIN
|CIN @ BUF
|CIN
|CIN
|BUF
|CIN
|BUF
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CHI @ DET
|DET
|CHI
|CHI
|DET
|DET
|CHI
|DET
|DET
|CHI
|DET
|DEN @ CLE
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|HOU @ JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|HOU
|JAX
|HOU
|JAX
|HOU
|MIA @ TEN
|TEN
|MIA
|TEN
|MIA
|TEN
|MIA
|MIA
|TEN
|TEN
|MIA
|CAR @ SEA
|SEA
|CAR
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|CAR
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SD @ GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|BAL @ SF
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|SF
|BAL
|SF
|BAL
|BAL
|NE @ IND
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NYG @ PHI
|NYG
|PHI
|PHI
|NYG
|NYG
|PHI
|PHI
|NYG
|NYG
|PHI
|Last Week
|7-7
|7-7
|9-5
|8-6
|7-7
|10-4
|11-3
|8-6
|9-5
|8-5
|This Week
|7-7
|9-5
|7-7
|9-5
|6-8
|10-4
|9-5
|8-6
|6-8
|9-5
|Overall
|53-38
|55-36
|52-39
|53-38
|48-43
|48-28
|46-30
|39-37
|32-26
|29-15
Pick in BOLD denotes a correct pick. *Did not pick in Week 1. **Did not pick in Week 1 and Week 3. +Did not pick in Week 1-3.