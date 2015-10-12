NFL Quick Pick: Complete Week Six Schedule, Vegas Lines, Stats, VAVEL Picks

As Week 6 begins in the NFL, six undefeated teams (5-0 Atlanta Falcons, 4-0 Carolina Panthers, 5-0 Cincinnati Bengals, 5-0 Denver Broncos, 5-0 Green Bay Packers, and 4-0 New England Patriots) and one winless team (0-5 Detroit Lions) remain. The NFL has never had six undefeated teams this far into a season.

Oddsmakers have five of the six undefeated teams favored with only the Panthers (+7) underdogs at Seattle. The Bengals at 3-2 Buffalo and Patriots at 3-2 Indianapolis are the only undefeated teams facing an opponent with a winning record this week.

NFL Week Six Schedule (Byes: Buccaneers, Cowboys, Rams, Raiders) Thursday, October 15 Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Falcons (5-0) @ Saints (1-4) 8:25 PM CBS/NFL Network Falcons -3.5 Sunday, October 18 Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Redskins (2-3) @ Jets (3-1) 1;00 PM FOX Jets -6 Cardinals (4-1) @ Steelers (2-2) 1:00 PM FOX Cardinals -3 Chiefs (1-4) @ Vikings (2-2) 1:00 PM CBS Vikings -4 Bengals (5-0) @ Bills (3-2) 1:00 PM CBS Bengals -3.5 Bears (2-3) @ Lions (0-5) 1:00 PM FOX Lions -3 Broncos (5-0) @ Browns (2-3) 1:00 PM CBS Broncos -4 Texans (1-4) @ Jaguars (1-4) 1:00 PM CBS Texans -1 Dolphins (1-3) @ Titans (1-3) 1:00 PM CBS Titans -2.5 Panthers (4-0) @ Seahawks (2-3) 4:05 PM FOX Seahawks -7 Chargers (2-2) @ Packers (5-0) 4:25 PM CBS Packers -10 Ravens (1-4) @ 49ers (1-4) 4:25 PM CBS Ravens -2.5 Patriots (4-0) @ Colts (3-2) 8:30 PM NBC Patriots -7.5 Monday, October 19 Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Giants (3-2) @ Eagles (2-3) 8:30 PM ESPN Eagles -4

Spotlight Game:

New England Patriots - Indianapolis Colts

"Deflategate Bowl" kicks off on Sunday Night Football as the New England Patriots roll into Indianapolis to take on the Colts. This one smells like a 45-point blowout with or without Andrew Luck behind center.

The Colts have struggled on defense, ranking 29th in total defense (398.8 ypg) despite the fact they have played average to below average offenses. On Sunday night, the Colts defense will take on a Patriots offense that ranks first in yards per game and second in points scored.

The Patriots appear to be on a quest to make a statement this season after the fiasco that resulted from the investigation into the pressure level of balls used by the team in the AFC Championship Game last January versus the Colts. There has been no slowdown by the offense. In their last three games, the Patriots offense has scored 40, 51, and 30 points. The eyes of the football world have been on this game for months and one can only expect the Patriots will be looking to hang a 50 on the Colts.

Stats:

Team Leaders Offense YPG Defense YPG Total Offense Total Defense New England Patriots 423.8 Denver Broncos 278.0 Passing Passing New England Patriots 331.2 Tennessee Titans 166.5 Rushing Rushing Seattle Seahawks 142.4 Atlanta Falcons 78.4

All stats via NFL.Com

VAVEL NFL Writers Picks Graham Eastern Zevchik Barratt Boal Alberto Connett Wahlgren Williams Buckley ATL @ NO NP ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL WSH @ NYJ NP NYJ NYJ NYJ WSH NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ ARI @ PIT NP ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI KC @ MIN NP MIN MIN MIN KC KC MIN MIN MIN MIN CIN @ BUF NP CIN BUF CIN BUF CIN CIN CIN CIN BUF CHI @ DET NP DET DET DET DET CHI CHI CHI DET CHI DEN @ CLE NP DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN HOU @ JAX NP HOU JAX JAX JAX HOU JAX HOU JAX JAX MIA @ TEN NP TEN MIA TEN TEN MIA MIA TEN TEN TEN CAR @ SEA NP SEA SEA CAR SEA SEA SEA CAR SEA SEA SD @ GB NP GB GB GB GB GB GB GB GB GB BAL @ SF NP BAL BAL BAL BAL SF SF SF BAL BAL NE @ IND NP NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NYG @ PHI NP PHI NYG PHI PHI PHI NYG NYG NYG NYG Last Week 10-4 10-4 9-5 11-3 10-4 10-4 9-5 8-6 10-4 10-4 This Week 0-0 9-5 7-7 9-5 5-9 9-5 8-6 9-5 7-7 5-9 Overall 53-23 62-29 57-34 57-34 54-37 57-34 56-35 57-34 55-36 52-39

Bowen Taylor Blakely Bagay Hunsicker *Evans *Frank *Huff **Tall +White ATL @ NO ATL ATL ATL NO ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL WSH @ NYJ NYJ WSH NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ WSH ARI @ PIT ARI PIT PIT ARI PIT ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI KC @ MIN MIN MIN MIN MIN KC KC MIN KC MIN MIN CIN @ BUF CIN CIN BUF CIN BUF CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CHI @ DET DET CHI CHI DET DET CHI DET DET CHI DET DEN @ CLE DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN HOU @ JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX HOU JAX HOU JAX HOU MIA @ TEN TEN MIA TEN MIA TEN MIA MIA TEN TEN MIA CAR @ SEA SEA CAR SEA SEA SEA CAR SEA SEA SEA SEA SD @ GB GB GB GB GB GB GB GB GB GB GB BAL @ SF BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL SF BAL SF BAL BAL NE @ IND NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NYG @ PHI NYG PHI PHI NYG NYG PHI PHI NYG NYG PHI Last Week 7-7 7-7 9-5 8-6 7-7 10-4 11-3 8-6 9-5 8-5 This Week 7-7 9-5 7-7 9-5 6-8 10-4 9-5 8-6 6-8 9-5 Overall 53-38 55-36 52-39 53-38 48-43 48-28 46-30 39-37 32-26 29-15

Pick in BOLD denotes a correct pick. *Did not pick in Week 1. **Did not pick in Week 1 and Week 3. +Did not pick in Week 1-3.