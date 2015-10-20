NFL Quick Pick: Complete Week Seven Schedule, Vegas Lines, Stats, VAVEL Picks
A battle for first place in the AFC East between the New York Jets and New England Patriots highlights the slate of Week 7 games.

The Atlanta Falcons fell from the undefeated club as the New Orleans Saints shocked them 31-21 in Week 6.  Five undefeated teams now remain with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers at 6-0, and the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots at 5-0.  

With a bye this week, the Broncos and Packers will go into their Week 8 matchup in Denver undefeated which makes it the latest the NFL has had such a matchup. 

The Bengals also have a Week 7 bye.

Week 7 will feature a battle for first place in the AFC East as the 4-1 New York Jets head to Gillette Stadium to take on the 5-0 Patriots. On the flip side, the 2-4 Seattle Seahawks and 2-4 San Francisco 49ers, two teams used to meeting with the NFC West lead on the line, will face each other with the loser claiming last place in the division.


Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 27, 2014 in Santa Clara, California.
(Nov. 26, 2014 - Source: Brian Bahr/Getty Images North America)
NFL Week 7 Schedule (Byes: Bears, Bengals, Broncos, Packers)
Thursday, October 22nd Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Seahawks (2-4) @ 49ers (2-4) 8:25 PM CBS/NFL Network Seahawks -6.5
Sunday, October 25th Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Bills (3-3) - Jaguars (1-5) @ London 9:30 AM Yahoo!/NFL Redzone Bills -4
Buccaneers (2-3) @ Redskins (2-4) 1:00 PM FOX Redskins -3
Falcons (5-1) @ Titans (1-4) 1:00 PM FOX Off
Saints (2-4) @ Colts (3-3)  1:00 PM FOX Colts -4.5
Vikings (3-2) @ Lions (1-5) 1:00 PM FOX Vikings -2.5
Steelers (4-2) @ Chiefs (1-5) 1:00 PM CBS Off
Browns (2-4) @ Rams (2-3) 1:00 PM CBS Rams -6
Texans (2-4) @ Dolphins (2-3) 1:00 PM CBS Dolphins -4
Jets (4-1) @ Patriots (5-0) 1:00 PM CBS Patriots -9
Raiders (2-3) @ Chargers (2-4) 4:05 PM CBS Chargers -4
Cowboys (2-3) @ Giants (3-3) 4:25 PM FOX Giants -3.5
Eagles (3-3) @ Panthers (5-0) 8:30 PM NBC Panthers -3
Monday, October 26th Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Ravens (1-5) @ Cardinals (4-2) 8:30 PM ESPN Cardinals -9

Spotlight Game:

New York Jets - New England Patriots

The organizational chaos and sloppy on-field performances that made the New York Jets the butt of jokes around the league in the past few seasons have now been replaced by a focused, hungry team that is 4-1 and possess the NFL's top rated defense. On Sunday the Jets have the opportunity to grab a share of the lead in the AFC East as they head into Gillette Stadium to face the 5-0 New England Patriots.

For the first place Patriots they ran into a tougher then expected battle on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. However, they were able to emerge with their undefeated record intact. New England now returns home to face a rare divisional game that poses a challenge to their dominance of the AFC East. 

A Jets win will depend on the defense keeping the Patriots offense off the field and off the scoreboard. In recent games, opposing defenses have been going with six defensive backs which has slowed the passing game of the Patriots.  

The Jets offense won't win a shootout with the Patriots so it's imperative that the defense continue their dominance on third-downs and get the ball back quickly for their offense.

Stats:

League Leaders
Passing Team Yards Tackles Team  Total
Philip Rivers SD 2,116 D'Qwell Jackson Ind 71
Rushing     Sacks    
Matt Forte CHI 507 Carlos Dunlap CIN 6.5
Receiving     Interceptions    
DeAndre Hopkins HOU 726 Mike Adams IND 4
      Josh Norman CAR 4
      Charles Woodson OAK 4

Matt Forte #22 of the Chicago Bears carries the football against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Soldier Field on September 13, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Sept. 12, 2015 - Source: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images North America)
Team Leaders
Offense YPG Defense YPG
Total Offense   Total Defense  
San Diego Chargers 433 New York Jets 269.2
Passing   Passing  
San Diego Chargers 346.3 Tennessee Titans 184.0
Rushing   Rushing  
New York Jets 146.0 Atlanta Falcons 78.8

All stats via nfl.com


Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers changes the play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 12, 2015 in San Diego, California.
(Oct. 11, 2015 - Source: Jeff Gross/Getty Images North America)
VAVEL NFL Writers Picks
  Eastern Barratt Alberto Wahlgren Zevchik Connett Taylor Williams Boal Bagay
SEA @ SF SEA SEA SEA SF SEA SEA SEA SF SF SF
BUF @ JAX BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF
TB @ WSH WSH WSH WSH TB WSH WSH TB WSH WSH WSH
ATL @ TEN ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL
NO @ IND IND NO IND IND IND IND NO IND IND NO
MIN @ DET MIN MIN MIN MIN MIN DET MIN MIN DET DET
PIT @ KC PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT KC PIT PIT KC KC
CLE @ STL STL STL STL STL STL STL CLE STL STL CLE
HOU @ MIA MIA MIA MIA HOU MIA MIA HOU MIA MIA MIA
NYJ @ NE NE NE NYJ NE NE NE NE NE NYJ NE
OAK @ SD SD OAK SD SD SD SD SD SD OAK SD
DAL @ NYG NYG DAL DAL NYG NYG NYG DAL DAL NYG NYG
PHI @ CAR CAR PHI CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR
BAL @ ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI
Last Week 9-5 9-5 9-5 9-5 7-7 8-6 9-5 7-7 5-9 9-5
This Week 10-4 10-4 8-6 7-7 10-4 10-4 7-7 8-6 9-5 9-5
Overall 72-33 67-38 65-40 64-41 67-38 66-39 62-43 63-42 63-42 62-43
  Bowen Blakely Buckley Hunsicker xGraham *Evans *Frank *Huff **Tall +White
SEA @ SF SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SF SEA SEA SEA SEA
BUF @ JAX BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF
TB @ WSH WSH WSH WSH TB WSH TB TB WSH WSH WSH
ATL @ TEN ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL
NO @ IND IND IND IND IND NO NO NO IND IND IND
MIN @ DET MIN MIN MIN DET DET MIN MIN DET MIN DET
PIT @ KC PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT KC PIT PIT PIT
CLE @ STL STL CLE STL STL STL STL STL STL STL STL
HOU @ MIA MIA MIA MIA MIA HOU HOU MIA MIA MIA MIA
NYJ @ NE NYJ NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE
OAK @ SD SD OAK SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD
DAL @ NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG DAL NYG NYG DAL NYG DAL
PHI @ CAR CAR PHI CAR CAR PHI CAR PHI CAR CAR CAR
BAL @ ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI No Pick ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI
Last Week 7-7 7-7 5-9 6-8 No Picks 10-4 9-5 8-6 6-8 9-5
This Week 9-5 9-5 10-4 8-6 6-7 8-6 10-4 8-6 10-4 8-6
Overall 62-43 61-44 62-43 56-49 59-30 56-34 56-34 47-43 42-30 37-21

Pick in BOLD denotes a correct pick.  *Did not pick in Week 1.  **Did not pick in Week 1 and Week 3.  +Did not pick in Week 1-3.  xDid not pick in Week 6.  105

