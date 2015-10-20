NFL Quick Pick: Complete Week Seven Schedule, Vegas Lines, Stats, VAVEL Picks

The Atlanta Falcons fell from the undefeated club as the New Orleans Saints shocked them 31-21 in Week 6. Five undefeated teams now remain with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers at 6-0, and the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots at 5-0.
With a bye this week, the Broncos and Packers will go into their Week 8 matchup in Denver undefeated which makes it the latest the NFL has had such a matchup.
The Bengals also have a Week 7 bye.
Week 7 will feature a battle for first place in the AFC East as the 4-1 New York Jets head to Gillette Stadium to take on the 5-0 Patriots. On the flip side, the 2-4 Seattle Seahawks and 2-4 San Francisco 49ers, two teams used to meeting with the NFC West lead on the line, will face each other with the loser claiming last place in the division.
|Thursday, October 22nd
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Seahawks (2-4) @ 49ers (2-4)
|8:25 PM
|CBS/NFL Network
|Seahawks -6.5
|Sunday, October 25th
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Bills (3-3) - Jaguars (1-5) @ London
|9:30 AM
|Yahoo!/NFL Redzone
|Bills -4
|Buccaneers (2-3) @ Redskins (2-4)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Redskins -3
|Falcons (5-1) @ Titans (1-4)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Off
|Saints (2-4) @ Colts (3-3)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Colts -4.5
|Vikings (3-2) @ Lions (1-5)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Vikings -2.5
|Steelers (4-2) @ Chiefs (1-5)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Off
|Browns (2-4) @ Rams (2-3)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Rams -6
|Texans (2-4) @ Dolphins (2-3)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Dolphins -4
|Jets (4-1) @ Patriots (5-0)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Patriots -9
|Raiders (2-3) @ Chargers (2-4)
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Chargers -4
|Cowboys (2-3) @ Giants (3-3)
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Giants -3.5
|Eagles (3-3) @ Panthers (5-0)
|8:30 PM
|NBC
|Panthers -3
|Monday, October 26th
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Ravens (1-5) @ Cardinals (4-2)
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|Cardinals -9
Spotlight Game:
New York Jets - New England Patriots
The organizational chaos and sloppy on-field performances that made the New York Jets the butt of jokes around the league in the past few seasons have now been replaced by a focused, hungry team that is 4-1 and possess the NFL's top rated defense. On Sunday the Jets have the opportunity to grab a share of the lead in the AFC East as they head into Gillette Stadium to face the 5-0 New England Patriots.
For the first place Patriots they ran into a tougher then expected battle on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. However, they were able to emerge with their undefeated record intact. New England now returns home to face a rare divisional game that poses a challenge to their dominance of the AFC East.
A Jets win will depend on the defense keeping the Patriots offense off the field and off the scoreboard. In recent games, opposing defenses have been going with six defensive backs which has slowed the passing game of the Patriots.
The Jets offense won't win a shootout with the Patriots so it's imperative that the defense continue their dominance on third-downs and get the ball back quickly for their offense.
Stats:
|Passing
|Team
|Yards
|Tackles
|Team
|Total
|Philip Rivers
|SD
|2,116
|D'Qwell Jackson
|Ind
|71
|Rushing
|Sacks
|Matt Forte
|CHI
|507
|Carlos Dunlap
|CIN
|6.5
|Receiving
|Interceptions
|DeAndre Hopkins
|HOU
|726
|Mike Adams
|IND
|4
|Josh Norman
|CAR
|4
|Charles Woodson
|OAK
|4
|Offense
|YPG
|Defense
|YPG
|Total Offense
|Total Defense
|San Diego Chargers
|433
|New York Jets
|269.2
|Passing
|Passing
|San Diego Chargers
|346.3
|Tennessee Titans
|184.0
|Rushing
|Rushing
|New York Jets
|146.0
|Atlanta Falcons
|78.8
All stats via nfl.com
|Eastern
|Barratt
|Alberto
|Wahlgren
|Zevchik
|Connett
|Taylor
|Williams
|Boal
|Bagay
|SEA @ SF
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SF
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SF
|SF
|SF
|BUF @ JAX
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|TB @ WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|TB
|WSH
|WSH
|TB
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|ATL @ TEN
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|NO @ IND
|IND
|NO
|IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|NO
|IND
|IND
|NO
|MIN @ DET
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|DET
|MIN
|MIN
|DET
|DET
|PIT @ KC
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|KC
|PIT
|PIT
|KC
|KC
|CLE @ STL
|STL
|STL
|STL
|STL
|STL
|STL
|CLE
|STL
|STL
|CLE
|HOU @ MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|HOU
|MIA
|MIA
|HOU
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|NYJ @ NE
|NE
|NE
|NYJ
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NYJ
|NE
|OAK @ SD
|SD
|OAK
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|OAK
|SD
|DAL @ NYG
|NYG
|DAL
|DAL
|NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|DAL
|DAL
|NYG
|NYG
|PHI @ CAR
|CAR
|PHI
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|BAL @ ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|Last Week
|9-5
|9-5
|9-5
|9-5
|7-7
|8-6
|9-5
|7-7
|5-9
|9-5
|This Week
|10-4
|10-4
|8-6
|7-7
|10-4
|10-4
|7-7
|8-6
|9-5
|9-5
|Overall
|72-33
|67-38
|65-40
|64-41
|67-38
|66-39
|62-43
|63-42
|63-42
|62-43
|Bowen
|Blakely
|Buckley
|Hunsicker
|xGraham
|*Evans
|*Frank
|*Huff
|**Tall
|+White
|SEA @ SF
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SF
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|BUF @ JAX
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|TB @ WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|TB
|WSH
|TB
|TB
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|ATL @ TEN
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|NO @ IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|NO
|NO
|NO
|IND
|IND
|IND
|MIN @ DET
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|DET
|DET
|MIN
|MIN
|DET
|MIN
|DET
|PIT @ KC
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|KC
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|CLE @ STL
|STL
|CLE
|STL
|STL
|STL
|STL
|STL
|STL
|STL
|STL
|HOU @ MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|HOU
|HOU
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|NYJ @ NE
|NYJ
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|OAK @ SD
|SD
|OAK
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|DAL @ NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|DAL
|NYG
|NYG
|DAL
|NYG
|DAL
|PHI @ CAR
|CAR
|PHI
|CAR
|CAR
|PHI
|CAR
|PHI
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|BAL @ ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|No Pick
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|Last Week
|7-7
|7-7
|5-9
|6-8
|No Picks
|10-4
|9-5
|8-6
|6-8
|9-5
|This Week
|9-5
|9-5
|10-4
|8-6
|6-7
|8-6
|10-4
|8-6
|10-4
|8-6
|Overall
|62-43
|61-44
|62-43
|56-49
|59-30
|56-34
|56-34
|47-43
|42-30
|37-21
Pick in BOLD denotes a correct pick. *Did not pick in Week 1. **Did not pick in Week 1 and Week 3. +Did not pick in Week 1-3. xDid not pick in Week 6. 105