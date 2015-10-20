NFL Quick Pick: Complete Week Seven Schedule, Vegas Lines, Stats, VAVEL Picks

The Atlanta Falcons fell from the undefeated club as the New Orleans Saints shocked them 31-21 in Week 6. Five undefeated teams now remain with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers at 6-0, and the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots at 5-0.

With a bye this week, the Broncos and Packers will go into their Week 8 matchup in Denver undefeated which makes it the latest the NFL has had such a matchup.

The Bengals also have a Week 7 bye.

Week 7 will feature a battle for first place in the AFC East as the 4-1 New York Jets head to Gillette Stadium to take on the 5-0 Patriots. On the flip side, the 2-4 Seattle Seahawks and 2-4 San Francisco 49ers, two teams used to meeting with the NFC West lead on the line, will face each other with the loser claiming last place in the division.

NFL Week 7 Schedule (Byes: Bears, Bengals, Broncos, Packers) Thursday, October 22nd Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Seahawks (2-4) @ 49ers (2-4) 8:25 PM CBS/NFL Network Seahawks -6.5 Sunday, October 25th Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Bills (3-3) - Jaguars (1-5) @ London 9:30 AM Yahoo!/NFL Redzone Bills -4 Buccaneers (2-3) @ Redskins (2-4) 1:00 PM FOX Redskins -3 Falcons (5-1) @ Titans (1-4) 1:00 PM FOX Off Saints (2-4) @ Colts (3-3) 1:00 PM FOX Colts -4.5 Vikings (3-2) @ Lions (1-5) 1:00 PM FOX Vikings -2.5 Steelers (4-2) @ Chiefs (1-5) 1:00 PM CBS Off Browns (2-4) @ Rams (2-3) 1:00 PM CBS Rams -6 Texans (2-4) @ Dolphins (2-3) 1:00 PM CBS Dolphins -4 Jets (4-1) @ Patriots (5-0) 1:00 PM CBS Patriots -9 Raiders (2-3) @ Chargers (2-4) 4:05 PM CBS Chargers -4 Cowboys (2-3) @ Giants (3-3) 4:25 PM FOX Giants -3.5 Eagles (3-3) @ Panthers (5-0) 8:30 PM NBC Panthers -3 Monday, October 26th Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Ravens (1-5) @ Cardinals (4-2) 8:30 PM ESPN Cardinals -9

Spotlight Game:

New York Jets - New England Patriots

The organizational chaos and sloppy on-field performances that made the New York Jets the butt of jokes around the league in the past few seasons have now been replaced by a focused, hungry team that is 4-1 and possess the NFL's top rated defense. On Sunday the Jets have the opportunity to grab a share of the lead in the AFC East as they head into Gillette Stadium to face the 5-0 New England Patriots.

For the first place Patriots they ran into a tougher then expected battle on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. However, they were able to emerge with their undefeated record intact. New England now returns home to face a rare divisional game that poses a challenge to their dominance of the AFC East.

A Jets win will depend on the defense keeping the Patriots offense off the field and off the scoreboard. In recent games, opposing defenses have been going with six defensive backs which has slowed the passing game of the Patriots.

The Jets offense won't win a shootout with the Patriots so it's imperative that the defense continue their dominance on third-downs and get the ball back quickly for their offense.

Stats:

Team Leaders Offense YPG Defense YPG Total Offense Total Defense San Diego Chargers 433 New York Jets 269.2 Passing Passing San Diego Chargers 346.3 Tennessee Titans 184.0 Rushing Rushing New York Jets 146.0 Atlanta Falcons 78.8

VAVEL NFL Writers Picks Eastern Barratt Alberto Wahlgren Zevchik Connett Taylor Williams Boal Bagay SEA @ SF SEA SEA SEA SF SEA SEA SEA SF SF SF BUF @ JAX BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF TB @ WSH WSH WSH WSH TB WSH WSH TB WSH WSH WSH ATL @ TEN ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL NO @ IND IND NO IND IND IND IND NO IND IND NO MIN @ DET MIN MIN MIN MIN MIN DET MIN MIN DET DET PIT @ KC PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT KC PIT PIT KC KC CLE @ STL STL STL STL STL STL STL CLE STL STL CLE HOU @ MIA MIA MIA MIA HOU MIA MIA HOU MIA MIA MIA NYJ @ NE NE NE NYJ NE NE NE NE NE NYJ NE OAK @ SD SD OAK SD SD SD SD SD SD OAK SD DAL @ NYG NYG DAL DAL NYG NYG NYG DAL DAL NYG NYG PHI @ CAR CAR PHI CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR BAL @ ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI Last Week 9-5 9-5 9-5 9-5 7-7 8-6 9-5 7-7 5-9 9-5 This Week 10-4 10-4 8-6 7-7 10-4 10-4 7-7 8-6 9-5 9-5 Overall 72-33 67-38 65-40 64-41 67-38 66-39 62-43 63-42 63-42 62-43

Bowen Blakely Buckley Hunsicker xGraham *Evans *Frank *Huff **Tall +White SEA @ SF SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SF SEA SEA SEA SEA BUF @ JAX BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF TB @ WSH WSH WSH WSH TB WSH TB TB WSH WSH WSH ATL @ TEN ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL NO @ IND IND IND IND IND NO NO NO IND IND IND MIN @ DET MIN MIN MIN DET DET MIN MIN DET MIN DET PIT @ KC PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT KC PIT PIT PIT CLE @ STL STL CLE STL STL STL STL STL STL STL STL HOU @ MIA MIA MIA MIA MIA HOU HOU MIA MIA MIA MIA NYJ @ NE NYJ NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE OAK @ SD SD OAK SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD DAL @ NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG DAL NYG NYG DAL NYG DAL PHI @ CAR CAR PHI CAR CAR PHI CAR PHI CAR CAR CAR BAL @ ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI No Pick ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI Last Week 7-7 7-7 5-9 6-8 No Picks 10-4 9-5 8-6 6-8 9-5 This Week 9-5 9-5 10-4 8-6 6-7 8-6 10-4 8-6 10-4 8-6 Overall 62-43 61-44 62-43 56-49 59-30 56-34 56-34 47-43 42-30 37-21

Pick in BOLD denotes a correct pick. *Did not pick in Week 1. **Did not pick in Week 1 and Week 3. +Did not pick in Week 1-3. xDid not pick in Week 6. 105