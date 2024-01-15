Detroit Lions 24-23 LA Rams: Lions roar to first playoff in 32 years

The Detroit Lions prevailed 24-23 over the Los Angeles Rams in their wild-card match on Sunday night, marking their first postseason victory in 22 years.

After a Brett Maher field goal for the Rams, David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs each ran for touchdowns to help the Lions get out to a quick start and take a 14-3 lead.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions hands the ball to David Montgomery #5 during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

With two second-quarter touchdowns, including a spectacular 50-yard deep ball touchdown pass from former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua, LA stormed back into the game.

Notwithstanding the loss, Nacua had a career-high 181 yards and that touchdown on nine grabs, setting a postseason record for a rookie.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions shakes hands with Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams after an NFL wild-card playoff football game at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

By halftime, Detroit's lead had been trimmed to 21-17 as Goff hit tight end Sam LaPorta, his favourite first-year target, for a two-yard touchdown. Stafford then found the goal zone once more, this time with Tutu Atwell rushing it in from 38 yards.

Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown with Jared Goff #16 during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Only field goals were added to the tally after the break, disappointingly not igniting the gripping, end-to-end match that had taken off in the first half.

Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions scores a touchdown during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions beat the Rams 24-23. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

With eight minutes and ten seconds remaining in the game, Maher connected on two more attempts, cutting the Rams' deficit to just one. Michael Badgley had initially put one through the posts from 54 yards to increase the Lions' lead to seven.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

However, the Detroit defence stood firm and forced their stop to prevent LA from taking the lead after they went three and out on their next possession. Goff and company then skillfully ran the final four minutes off the clock to seal a historic triumph.

Goff completed 22 of 27 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown during the game. Finished 25 of 36 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. It marked his first game back in Detroit since he was traded by the Lions in March 2021 in exchange for Goff and other draft assets.

Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball for a touchdown against Quentin Lake #37 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Up Next:



The NFC playoff lineup for the Divisional Round is nearly finalised. After the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, they will face the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, Detroit will host the winner of Monday night's Super Wild Card Weekend game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.