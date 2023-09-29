Blue Lambeau: Lions beat Packers again on home turf

It was TNF and week 4 of the NFL kicked off with a duel in search of the NFC North lead, which before the game belonged to Green Bay with a 2-1 record, the same as the Detroit squad.

The game had the precedent of the painful victory of the Lions in week 17 of last season, a defeat that not only left the "cheeseheads" squad without playoffs but was a bitter farewell for Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field.

1st Half

While the game started with a big play by the home defense, a Rudy Ford interception of Jared Goff (19/28, 210YDS, 1TD, 1INT) that left the Packers inside the 20 yard line on the first drive of the game the offense was only able to turn that handoff into 3 Carlson points, thanks in part to Aidan Hutchinson 's catch and Love's offensive line drops.

However, Dan Campbell' s squad would respond as they would lead 4 offensive scoring series accumulating 24 unanswered Green Bay points to reflect a 24-3 score before halftime. The TDs came from Amon-Ra St. Brown (5REC, 56YDS, 1TD) and David Montgomery who had a great night.

Matt LaFleur 's offense was not clicking despite having Christian Watson and Aaron Jones back, as in addition to clearing 3 times his QB was intercepted in his own territory by secondary Jerry Jacobs(2 INTS) thanks to a deflected pass by Alex Anzalone (5Tackles and 1 pass defended) that the visitors converted into a second Montgomery ground TD.

2nd Half

In the second half things improved for the home team as they got a TD on the Jordan Love - Christian Watson connection with a 2-point conversion to close the gap.

The home defense did their job and gave the ball back to Jordan Love (246YDS, 1TD, 2INTS, 1 RUSH TD) who converted the second touchdown for Green Bay on the ground but this time missing the conversion but closing the gap to just 10 points.

Photo: Twitter @greenbaypackers

Already midway through the 4th quarter the Packers had stopped the Lions offense who had to look for a field goal but thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct by former Georgia linebacker Quay Walker they would turn the field goal into 7 points courtesy of the former Bears RB who had a great night.

David Montgomery returned from injury to rush for 121 yards on 32 carries and score 3TDs on the ground in his team's win Photo: Twitter @detroitlions

Near the end of the game Jordan Love was again intercepted by Jacobs in the red zone and they could only salvage 3 points on a 50yds FG by Carlson before ending the game with a final score of 34-20.

This victory put Lions with a 3-1 record and as NFC North divisional leaders with the Packers falling to second place with a 2-2 record and it seems that between them two will be the divisional championship as Vikings and Bears have not won yet this season and even if they do they would not reach the Packers at least not this week. The second "round" at Ford Field will be in Week 11 on November 23rd on Thanksgiving Day again on TNF.

Great performance of the Michigan team in the "green bay" and with great presence of their fans who "painted" Lambeau Field blue and even Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrated his TD with a "Lambeau Leap". Also noteworthy were the 4 consecutive victories of coach Dan Campbell over the GB franchise.