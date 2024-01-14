Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Preview: Divisional Round Byes

The first round of the postseason will be between two teams from the national conference, who will give everything they have and both teams want to advance to the next phase of the tournament.

Where do they play?

Ford Field is located in the city of Michigan, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 65,000 spectators and is the home of the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 2002 and cost 430 million dollars to build.

Wikipedia

How do both teams get there?

Detroit Lions managed to enter the NFL (National Football League) postseason 2023-2024, finishing fourth in the NFC North with 12 wins, 0 ties and 5 losses. The Detroit Lions ' goal for this game is to win the home game and advance to the divisional round. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and their fans can support them. Their last game was on January 7, 2024, resulting in a 30-20 victory against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field and thus they got another victory in the tournament.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Rams also secured their ticket to the NFL Wild Card round, they achieved the second position in the NFC West with 10 games won, 0 tied and 7 lost. They arrive as the underdogs to win this game, but they could give the surprise because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. Their last game was on January 7, 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers, resulting in a 21-20 victory at Levi's Stadium and thus they got another victory in the tournament.

Where to watch and at what time does Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions play?

The game will only be streamed on NFL Gamepass. The game starts at 7:00 pm (CDMX) and you can't miss it.

Background

Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Los Angeles Rams have won four times while the Detroit Lions won on another occasion.

Last Meeting

The last time these two teams met was on October 24, 2021 and on that occasion the Los Angeles Rams won 28-19 at SoFi Stadium. That matchup was full of good plays, lots of tackles and points that will hopefully be repeated again on Sunday.

Players to watch

Jared Goff (#16): the 29-year-old quarterback is a standout on the team and one of the best players at his position. On the season he has 4,575 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes in just 15 games. He will be very important to the game because of his experience and should lead the Detroit Lions offense.

Matthew Stafford (#9): plays the quarterback position. This season he has achieved 3,965 passing yards and has thrown 24 touchdown passes for his team so far this season. The 35-year old veteran will carry his team's offense and will play using his experience.