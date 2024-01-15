Green Bay Packers play a great game and eliminate the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

The AT&T Stadium was the scene of a great match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers for the National Football League Wild Card on Sunday (14). The Green Bay team dominated the first half of the game and the Cowboys tried to fight back, putting in a good last quarter, but couldn't pull off the upset. The highlight of the game was quarterback Jordan Love, who made his NFL post-season debut with 272 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. With the final score of 48-32, the Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers next week and Dallas is out of the NFL playoffs .

A game with lots of points:

In the first drive of the game, Green Bay 's offense gets a touchdown from Aaron Jones to open the scoring. The running back ran for 3 yards and with Anders Carlson's extra point, he added 7 points. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is intercepted by Jaire Alexander with less than 40 seconds left in the first quarter. The Packers dominated the clock and the Cowboys had 3:56 minutes to try and reach the endzone.

As soon as the second quarter started, Aaron Jones did it again and scored a touchdown for Green Bay, which led 14-0. Three minutes later, quarterback Jordan Love threw a pass to Dontayvion Wicks and scored another TD, and with the extra point not converted, the team led 20-0. The Dallas offense's drive is cut short when Dak is intercepted by safety Darnell Savage, runs 64 yards and scores a touchdown. Carlson converts the extra point and the Wisconsin team dominate with 27 points.

The Cowboys try to reduce the gap and at the two-minute warning, the quarterback takes the team into the red zone and on a pass to CeeDee Lamb, Prescott is almost intercepted again. On the next play, Dallas manages to break the deadlock, Jake Ferguson scores a touchdown and they go into the break with the score 27-7.

Photo: Publicity/Green Bay Packers

After the break, the Cowboys get the ball and Brandon Aubrey makes a 34-yard field goal, leaving the team with 10 points. The Packers offense takes over, Jordan Love throws a long pass to Romeo Doubs and the team gains 46 yards. As the drive continues, Aaron Jones scores his third touchdown of the game to put the Packers up 34 points.

The Dallas team tries to chase the score with running back Tony Pollard who scores another TD, leaving the team with 16 points. It's decided to go for the 2-point try and the conversion is made but due to a foul, the play is annulled. Aubrey kicks the extra point but is unsuccessful. In the final minutes of the third quarter, the Green Bay quarterback threw a deep pass to tight end Luke Musgrave and scored a 38-yard touchdown , leaving the game 41-16.

The Packers started the final quarter on the attack and again the drive was successful: 48-16. Romeo Dubs scored another TD with a pass from Jordan and Carlson made the extra point. The Cowboys insisted and in the final 6 minutes scored two touchdowns with Jake Ferguson and both with a pass from Dak Prescott, leaving the final score 48-32.