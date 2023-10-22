Week 7 NFL Watch: Separating Contenders from Pretenders

As we get near the halfway point of the NFL season, trends and patterns begin to emerge, and we start to see "contenders" and "pretenders" reveal their true selves. Yes, while it may still be way too early to make predictions regarding who will and won't make the playoffs, the fun part of all of this is we can start to see match-ups emerge that will dictate start to shape the chase for playoff spots as we reach the playoff season.

Before moving forward, we will briefly explain what a "contender" and "pretender" is when it comes to NFL banter. A "contender" is a team you can look at and say "wow, this looks like a team that will CONTEND for the Super Bowl". A "pretender" will be a team that may look good, have a positive Win-Loss record, but fails when put to the test against teams of similar prestige.

For the first of many weekly NFL previews, we will take a brief look at some of the more intriguing matches taking place over the next couple of days that will give us an idea of who we may see fighting for the big prize in February.

In the NFL, the Quarterback is the most scrutinized position. Whomever is at the helm of their franchise's offense gets criticized for every mistake and praised for every success. They are usually the smartest and most athletic players on the field at any given moment. At least, they should be... This week's most prestigious matchup, the one that gets the Sunday Night Football treatment, will pit two of the best young men in that position in Miami's Tua Tagovailoa and Philly's Jalen Hurts. Both were stars at the amateur level as teammates at the University of Alabama and both are amongst the best in the game as professionals. They both steward the two best offenses in the league. The Dolphins are one of the most unexpected newcomers to join the "contender" talks, while the Eagles are defending NFC Champions looking to build on a recent Super Bowl loss. In a game touting some of the best attacking players on both squads, it may come down to the group of defenders to decide who comes away with a win. While a loss wouldn't derail either team's playoff dreams, it would certainly be a litmus test for both teams, helping them realize where they are and where they need to be.

Bold Prediction: The defense will contribute a score to the final tally.

Despite an uneven start to the season, anyone who has watched Chargers football so far this season will say this team will battle it out until the time runs out. The Chargers are a difficult opponent. Coming off a last-minute loss to the Cowboys, they hope to rebound on the road against a long-time division rival. That division rival happens to be the current Lombardi Trophy holding Chiefs whom, by the numbers, have the best defense in the league, not to mention an led by All-World QB Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce. The chiefs have won five straight after a initally-perplexing opening-night loss against the Detroit Lions (more on them later). On of the best cliche's in sports is that "the records don't matter when these teams face off" and to an extent that's true for this matchup. Five of the past six games have been decided by six points or less, and two have ended in overtime. So as one team fights to keep pace with the leagues elite, another hopes to continue it's run as a vitural shoe-in to be amongst on of the final teams vying for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Bold Prediction: Los Angeles finds a way to win in overtime.

When it comes to judging on the "contender vs pretender" scale, the jury is still out on the Detroit Lions. Historically, this is one of the worst franchises in American sports, so they don't have the ghosts of football glory on their side. But what this team lacks in prestige and reputation, they more than make up for it in grit and passion. They boast one of the hottest offenses in the league, and a "never-say-die" style of play keeps them in games against teams with decidedly better "talent" on paper. In front of them, a perennial playoff contender in the Baltimore Ravens, who continue to live up to the franchise tradition of putting out elite defenses that give opposing teams nightmares before, during and after the game whistles. Not to be forgotten, this team is led by generational talent Lamar Jackson who, game by game, redefines what it means to play Quarterback in the NFL. Jackson and the Ravens hope to solidify their hold on the top spot in the ultra-competitive AFC North, which will no doubt put them in the driver's seat for home games come playoff time.

Bold Prediction: The once-cowardly Lions are no more, and their defense provides a pathway to victory.

Sure, even after all these games of concluded, we may have more questions than answers, but that is all part of the fun. One thing is for sure, the stakes of these games will certainly be understood by all the players for these teams, and we are sure to be treated to some top quality football as a result. Happy watching!