NFL: Kansas City Chiefs continue to 'Shake It Off' with win over the Chicago Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs rocked the stage at Arrowhead Stadium by annihilating the Chicago Bears crushing them 41-10. With Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco all finding the endzone. With star quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing three touchdowns and the Chiefs scoring five touchdowns in total.

Story Of The Game:

The big story early on was the news circulating around kick-off that pop superstar Taylor Swift was going to be attending the game at Arrowhead and sitting in Travis Kelce's suite. The two 33-year-olds have been rumoured to be getting close/dating in the past couple of weeks. Making herself known from the suites, pop diva Swift sat next to Travis Kelce's mother Donna, effectively confirming dating rumours with the Chiefs tight end.

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

And with Kelce stating on his New Heights podcast that he was going to invite Swift to Arrowhead to watch him rock it, rock it is exactly what he did. Mahomes threw to him eight times with Kelce making seven catches and scoring a touchdown for 69 yards.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a third quarter touchdown pass during a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

It was a commanding first-half performance from the Chiefs who quickly got into a rhythm, McKinnon caught the first of his two touchdown catches from Mahomes' with the Chiefs' attacking early, and early in the second quarter Edwards-Helaire added a yard-long touchdown to make it 14-0. When the Bears punted for the third time in a row, Mahomes hit McKinnon again to increase the advantage, and Kansas City then scored on its following four drives.

Jerick McKinnon #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The damage was done as the Chiefs went in at half-time 34-0 to the good. On the Chiefs offence rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice was targeted seven times and made five catches for 59 yards, Justin Watson was thrown to three times and made two catches for 51 yards and Skyy Moore was targeted six times for 4 catches for 42 yards. While Pacheco made 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and Edwards-Helaire also carried 15 times for 55 yards and a socre.

By the third quarter, the score was so lopsided that Mahomes and most of the Chiefs' starters were given the rest of the day off. Mahomes was taken out of the game, completing 24 out of 33 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass in the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The Chiefs put in Blaine Gabbert to see the game out, he threw three out of his five attempted passes for 31 yards and two interceptions. But the game was done to be fair and although the Bears finally scored on a field goal and a late consolation touchdown the game was already done and dusted.

For the Chiefs who now move to 2-1 there was cause for a little bit of a celebration as Mahomes reached another milestone record as he is the fastest quarterback in history to 25,000 passing yards.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to a call from game officials in the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

And head coach Andy Reid moved to fourth on the all-time win list for most wins in NFL history, with 271 passing Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

For the Chicago Bears, the Chiefs dealt them a 13th consecutive defeat dating back to last season and they are in some serious trouble, a heavy defeat and the team looking completely clueless out on the field. It doesn't help that the days leading up to the Bears' game against the Chiefs in Week 3 were a nightmare for public relations, with quarterback Justin Fields criticising his own coaching staff and defensive coordinator Alan Williams quitting suddenly over allegations of unethical behaviour.

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Bears are completely defenceless and seemingly out of ideas. They look so dejected on the sidelines, the energy and the vibe about this team is all wrong. And it showed, Justin Fields didn't even reach over 100 yards passing and although he threw in for a consolation touchdown, he also threw an interception. The Bears total offence was 203 yards, 87 passing and 116 rushing and with that Fields was the lead rusher. The Bears performance was abysmal.

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears breaks a tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The team looks to be in disarray, three defeats already and not looking like they can win a game right now. The only positive they can take from this game is that it is over and can focus on playing the Denver Broncos next whose defence just let 70 points get on the board in Miami. Another 0-3 team that also looks out of sorts.

However, the reality is that the Bears' offence is simply poor at the moment. Their most noticeable receiver, D.J. Moore, was targeted six times and only managed three catches for a total of 41 yards and a touchdown. The most impressive effort for the Bears offence came from Cole Kmet, who went two for two for 22 yards, and Chase Claypool, who was targeted four times for just one grab of 15 yards.

In week 4 the Chiefs travel to New Jersey to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium while the Bears host the Denver Broncos at Solider Field.