Arizona Coyotes Prospects Report

As this season winds down, the Arizona Coyotes have plenty to be thankful for. More so, there is plenty to look forward to. The 2015-2016 Coyotes saw significant growth in the play of their rookie class. The youngsters played so well it invigorated the older players to have near career seasons. But next year will see the NHL debut of a few of the following players as they are poised to make the leap into the big time.

Youngsters to Debut Next Season

Conor Garland: The Moncton Wildcats star right wing just broke a nearly 20-year-old team record for most points during the season while leading the QMJHL in scoring.  The 5'8" winger finished up the regular season with 128 points (39 G, 89 A) and also set the all-time assist record for the Wildcats in the process. A nice accomplishment for the 20-year-old.  It is expected that Garland will make his presence felt in the Coyotes rookie camp and training camp later this year. Favorable comparisons to Martin St. Louis are helping to pave the way for the Massachusetts born prospect.

Dylan Strome: The Coyotes 2015 top pick, the Draft's third overall selection, was among the last cuts in Training Camp.  The Coyotes were reticent to start off their prized prospect in the NHL having had disastrous experiences rushing Kyle Turris.  Well, after having another stellar statistical season for the Erie Otters in the OHL, the Coyotes brass might have a hard time keeping him off the team. Especially, after plays like this: