Arizona Coyotes sign Letter of Agreement for purchase of AHL’s Springfield Falcons
Greg Carey #12 of the Springfield Falcons celebrates his goal with his teammates during an American Hockey League game against the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on November 1, 2015 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Announced on the Official Website of the Arizona Coyotes, the Coyotes have signed a Letter of Agreement for the purchase of the their top affiliate the Springfield Falcons. The American Hockey League team will, upon approval, move to Tucson, AZ starting this upcoming season.

Pro Hockey Is returning to the Old Pueblo

The Agreement needs to be approved and ratified by the AHL Board of Governors.  Additionally, the Coyotes need to satisfy any closing conditions and complete a lease agreement in Tucson for a facility.

The Coyotes are planning on having their top affiliate play at the Tucson Arena in the Tucson Convention Center complex in the downtown core. 