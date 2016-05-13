AHL Board of Governors approves move of Springfield Falcons to Tucson
Tucson Arena - Image Courtesy of Rio Nuevo

The Arizona Coyotes, pending a new lease agreement with the City of Tucson, will move the renamed Falcons to southern Arizona for the upcoming season.

Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega said the city is “very close” to finalizing an agreement with the Coyotes and that “no city tax dollars” are involved.

The Tucson City Council is expected to vote on the agreement during its May 17th meeting.