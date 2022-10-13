Terry goal caps Ducks rally to defeat Kraken in overtime

Troy Terry scored 55 seconds into overtime as the Anaheim Ducks erased a two-goal deficit to defeat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 at the Honda Center.

Terry had a three-point night with two goals and an assist, Ryan Strome tallied a goal and two assists in his Anaheim debut and John Gibson made 44 saves as well as assisting on the winning goal.

"[Gibson] makes a big save on a breakaway and then springs me up for a breakaway the other way", Terry said. "The guy does it all. He's our backbone. ... Just to come back in front of these fans on opening night, it was infectious for us.

"You see the resiliency and how close this group is, and it's something we can build on."

Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist for Seattle while Jared McCann, Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand all scored on the power play. Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves.

"We came away with a point, but we liked the position we were in, especially going up 4-2 with an opportunity to lock it down", said Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol.

"There's a couple of things we have to do better there. Little things make a big difference."

Kraken strong on the power play, build a two-goal lead

The Ducks scored on their first shot of the game after just 51 seconds as Mason McTavish centered a pass on the backhand to Terry and beat Grubauer from the slot to give Anaheim a 1-0 lead.

Seattle had a two-man advantage for 37 seconds in the opening period and McCann made it count, taking a cross-ice pass from Beniers and tying the game a little more than halfway into the period.

Cam Fowler was called for a delay of game penalty after sending the puck over the glass and the Kraken took full advantage as Burakovsky scored just 38 seconds into the second period.

Andre Burakovsky celebrates with teammates after scoring/Photo: Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

The lead was doubled as Bjorkstrand beat Gibson on the power play, the first time in franchise history Seattle scored three power-play goals in a single game.

Ducks stage rally, Terry wins it in overtime

Strome and McTavish created a two-on-one opportunity with the man advantage and the former cut the lead in half with 1:36 remaining in the middle period.

"Couple great plays by [McTavish]", he said. "When you play with guys that have that much skill and confidence, they're going to be able to make those plays with time and space."

A little over four minutes into the third, Beniers extended the Kraken lead back to two goals as he put home a rebound after the initial shot was blocked.

Frank Vatrano made it a 4-3 game, his wrist shot from inside the edge of the right circle eluding Grubauer.

"That's why we got him", Terry said of the forward, who split time with the Rangers and Florida last season. "He can shoot a hockey puck."

Anaheim tied the game with their second power-play goal as Trevor Zegras scored on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle.

"I thought in the third period we kind of turned the tables", Strome said. "We put pucks behind their [defense], we played in their zone more, and some guys made plays. When we kept the game simple for ourselves, it was almost a tale of two tapes."

Seattle had a chance to re-take the lead, going on another power play with 4:23 left, but Gibson stopped four shots and Nathan Beaulieu blocked a shot by Jordan Eberle that was headed for the empty net.

"It's the fourth [power-play] goal that we wanted, we had the empty net", Hakstol said. "We executed well and had a chance to get the game-winner there."

That set the stage for Terry's OT heroics, giving Anaheim their fifth straight home-opening win.

"They had a good push and we've just got to figure out how to close these games", Beniers observed. "We played really well and it was just those last 10-12 minutes they had a good push and we didn't have the best response."