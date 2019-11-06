NWSL International Roundup: Qualifiers and Friendlies

A week after the 2019 NWSL Championship, international players will head to the final FIFA International break of the calendar year. In all 34 players will compete in Euro Championship qualifiers, 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers, a four team tournament in China and international friendlies. Houston Dash and Portland Thorns FC will see the most players compete abroad with six. The Chicago Red Stars, Washington Spirit and Utah Royals FC will see only two players.

European Qualifiers and Friendlies

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sky Blue FC Didi Haračić was called up by Bosnia and Herzegovina for a match against Israel on November 12. Bosnia and Herzegovina recently fell into the third position in Group B. Consecutive losses to Denmark and Italy last international break saw the eastern European nation fall out of three way tie for the top spot. This will be the first match for the two squads in group play. The second will be in Bosnia and Herzegovina in March 2020.

Scotland

Scotland will host Albania on November 8 for their only qualifying match of the break. Scottish captain and Utah Royal FC defender Rachel Corsie will lead Scotland into their second qualifying match of Group E. Orlando Pride forward Claire Emslie will join Corsie in Scotland. Scotland are in second position in the group trailing Finland by three points with a game at hand.

Captain Rachel Corsie (#4) and Scotland WNT. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)

Switzerland

Portland Thorns FC forward Ana Crnogorčević was called up by Switzerland for their only match against Romania on November 12. Switzerland sit atop Group H, three points above Belgium. Posed to makeup for missing the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup, Switzerland are undefeated in the group and have yet to concede a goal.

Republic of Ireland

After winning back to back NWSL Championships, North Carolina Courage midfielder Denise O’Sullivan was called up to Republic of Ireland squad. Ireland will travel to Greece for a qualifying match on November 12. Ireland are undefeated in Group I and trail Germany by six points. Germany are also undefeated but played two more matches than Ireland. O’Sullivan and Ireland are ready to close the gap and challenge for the top spot.

England

Strikers Rachel Daly from Houston Dash and Jodie Taylor from Reign FC will host a friendly match against Germany at a sold out Wembley Stadium on November 9. Then will travel to the Czech Republic for another friendly on November 12. England will host the 2021 Women’s European Championships and do not have to go through the qualifying process.

Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly and England prepare to host the 2021 European Championship. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

African 2020 Olympic Qualifying

Cameroon

Cameroon have reached the semi-finals of the CAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Ivory Coast stand in the way of Cameroon’s chance to qualify for the Olympics for the second time in club history. Sky Blue FC defender Estelle Johnson will try to help Cameroon reach the final. The two teams will face off in a two legged semi-final with the winner advancing to the final on aggregate goals. Matches are scheduled for November 9 in Ivory Coast and November 12 in Cameroon.

2019 Yongchuan International Tournament China

Brazil

Former USWNT coach Pia Sundhage has called-up three NWSL Brazilian players. Orlando Pride forward Marta, Portland Thorns FC midfielder Andressinha and NWSL Final MVP Debinha from North Carolina Courage will travel to China. Brazil will play Canada on November 7 then depending on the result, will play the Final or Third place match on November 10.

Canada

Canada and captain Christine Sinclair of the Portland Thorns FC lead nine NWSL players for the tournament. Nichelle Prince, Sophie Schmidt, Allysha Chapman and Lindsey Agnew represent the Houston Dash. Defenders Shelina Zadorsky of Orlando Pride and Rebecca Quinn from Reign FC will help shore up Canada’s defense. North Carolina Courage Stephanie Labbé with Sky Blue FC’s Kailen Sheridan will be two of Canada’s goalkeepers. Canada will face Brazil on November 7.

Canada WNT to play in 2019 Yongchuan Tournament in China. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)

New Zealand

New Zealand will be the fourth team in the tournament with Brazil, Canada and China PR. Utah Royal FC defender Katie Bowen and Reign FC forward Rosie White will represent New Zealand. The Football Ferns first match will be against hosts China PR on November 7. Then will play in the Final or third place match on November 10 against Brazil or Canada.

Other Friendlies

Australia vs Chile

Australia once again will lead the NWSL with a total of 12 international players called up. The Matildas will host Chile in Sydney on November 9 and again November 12 in Adelaide. Ellie Carpenter (Portland Thorns FC), Steph Catley (Reign FC), Alanna Kennedy (Orlando Pride) and former Houston Dash defender Clare Polkinghorne will be on defense. Midfielders Amy Harrison (Washington Spirit), Emily van Egmond (Orlando Pride) and former Washington Spirit now with Orlando Pride Chloe Logarzo will help control the middle. Portland Thorns FC forward duo of Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso with NWSL MVP Chicago Red Star Sam Kerr will try to break down Chile’s defense. Lydia Williams (Reign FC) and Mackenzie Arnold (Chicago Red Stars) will serve as two of three Matildas goalkeepers.

Australia's Westfield Matildas prepare for Asian Olympic Qualifying next year. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Costa Rica vs. USWNT

Raquel Rodriguez and Costa Rica will prepare for Olympic qualifying when they travel to Jacksonville, Florida for a match against the USWNT. The Sky Blue FC midfielder will try for an upset on Sunday November 10 at 8 PM EST. Costa Rica recently qualified for the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Championship Tournament by defeated Nicaragua and El Salvador in October.



