Real Madrid hang on to win their 14th UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid have won their 14th UEFA Champions League title after a tight competitive win over Liverpool.

A tight first half

Due to an issue with fans getting into the stadium the kickoff was delayed by 30 minutes with thousands stuck outside the Stade De France trying to get in.

37 minutes later the game finally started to the delight of 80,000 fans inside the stadium. Liverpool earned the first free kick of the game in the 3rd minute but it was headed away and out of danger.

Liverpool had the first dangerous opportunity in the 16th minute but Thibaut Courtois made his first save of the game to keep the game scoreless.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

A minute later Liverpool came at them again and this time it was Mo Salah with a powerful shot but it went right into the hands of Courtois. Salah had another close opportunity in the 21st minute but his shot rang off the post and Courtois grabbed it.

Real Madrid got their first shot on target in the 25th minute but it curled right into the hands of Alisson Becker. Salah had his third chance to score in the 35th minute when he headed a ball on net but again was denied by the Belgian goalkeeper.

Karim Benzema thought he scored the opening goal of the game in the 43rd minute and after review from the VAR it was determined that the goal was no good due to offside.

(Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

After two minutes of additional time the halftime whistle blew and both teams were still looking for the first goal of the game.

Real Madrid hang on

Trent Alexander Arnold had the first scoring opportunity of the second half in the 54th minute but Courtois once again was able to deflect the ball away from the net with his hand.

Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 59th minute as Vinicius Jr was able to deflect a pass from Dani Carvajal into the back of the net to give them the 1-0 lead.

Salah again had a chance in the 64th minute powering a shot on net but Courtois came up with a better diving save and managed to deflect the ball.

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Liverpool started to press in the 80th minute and came within inches of tying of the game Courtois again managed to make another diving save deflecting a ball that almost went in.

Salah came close once again two minutes later but Courtois made another key save late in the game. Carlo Ancelotti made his first change in the 85th minute subbing in Eduaord Camavinga for Fede Valverde.

Ancelotti made his second change in the 90th minute taking out Luka Modric for Dani Ceballos. Five minutes was added on to 90 and Real Madird made their third change bringing in Rodrygo for Vinicius Jr.

Five minutes later the final whistle blew and Real Madrid had won their 14th UEFA Champions League title.

Coach reaction

Carlo Ancelotti was asked during his post game press conference if he had any doubts tonight if his team could win.