New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati first-round playoff preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls host a playoff game for the first time since 2018 as they face FC Cincinnati in the first round at Red Bull Arena.

New York finished fourth in the Eastern Conference to qualify for postseason play for the 13th consecutive season, the longest active streak in MLS.

For Cincinnati, they had their best season in franchise history, placing fifth in the East and reaching the playoffs for the first time ever under the guidance of first-year manager Pat Noonan.

The winner of this match will face the top seed Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals next Thursday.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls will be without forwards Cameron Harper (quad), Zach Ryan (shoulder) as well as midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. (leg).

Forward Serge Ngoma (hamstring) and midfielder Caden Clark (back) are questionable.

FC Cincinnati

Goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer remains out as he rehabs from a torn pectoral muscle, which he underwent surgery for in July. Fellow shot-stopper Beckham Sunderland is in concussion protocol and remains sidelined.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Reyes, S. Nealis, Long; Tolkin, Edelman, Amaya, D. Nealis; Morgan, Manoel, Luquinhas

FC Cincinnati: Celentano; Miazaga, Cameron, Hagglund; Barreal, Nwobodo, Moreno, Powell; Acosta; Brenner, Vázquez

Ones to watch

Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

The Scot tallied 14 goals, a team-high and nine more than any other player in his first year with the club. His ability to play out wide make him a threat against any defense in the league and he will be counted on to supply the New York offense.

Embed from Getty Images

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

He led MLS with 19 assists in 2022 and is a huge reason why Cincinnati have made such big improvements as compared to previous years. With Brenner alongside him, the duo are one of the most lethal in the league.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous meetings

Both matches between the two sides in a 1-1 draw and followed a familiar pattern of Cincinnati scoring first only to see the Red Bulls peg them back.

In the first meeting in July, Brandon Vazquez scored in the 21st minute only to see Morgan level eight minutes later. The Orange and Blue finished with nine men as Allan Cruz and Acosta were sent off.

One month later, Matt Miazaga headed home the opener from a Alvaro Barreal free-kick on 13 minutes, but Patryk Klimala converted from the penalty spot.

How to watch

The match will be shown nationally on UniMas and TUDN. Local television coverage will be provided by the MSG Network in New York and STAR 64 in Cincinnati.

Kickoff is set for Noon Eastern time.